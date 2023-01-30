Government of Goa Launches Vision for All School Eye Health with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and Prasad Netralaya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The government of Goa has launched the Vision for All School Eye Health program in partnership with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and Prasad Netralaya. The programme is an extension of the current Vision for All Goa eye health program. The Vision for All Goa eye health program commenced in February 2021 and its monthly camps have screened 50,000 citizens as well as provided free spectacles to 16,000 people in need.

The Vision for All School Eye Health will focus on training 2000 teachers on basic visual acuity tests for the children in their respective schools, followed by detailed refraction by qualified professionals from Prasad Netralaya. OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation has committed to providing 25,000 free spectacles to children identified with refractive error.

Speaking at the launch event, Dr Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said, "Identification and addressing the eye health issues among children at early stage itself is very critical and important to stop the further progression. In this direction, the Government of Goa is organising training program for schoolteachers to identify eye health problems among children and refer them for further treatment. The trained teachers will further compulsorily do basic visual acuity test for every child before the start of the academic year."



We thank our partners EssilorLuxottica OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation and Prasad Nethralaya for all the support to this program.

Commenting on the partnership, Narasimhan Narayanan, Director-OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, India & Country Head, EssilorLuxottica South Asia said, "Eye tests for children are a game changer towards their future aspirations and their development goals. OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is proud to partner with the Government of Goa to achieve quality eye care for the children of the state. Vision health is a critical component of national health index and is a critical stepping stone towards the Prime Minister's Swasth Bharat Mission. We have strong global credentials in preventive eye care and training of eye care practitioners and we resolve that our skills, resources and knowledge are universally available to prevent avoidable vision impairment."

The OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is a registered charitable organization reflecting the commitment of EssilorLuxottica to eliminating uncorrected poor vision in a generation. It brings together EssilorLuxottica's philanthropic, advocacy actions and investments. As a leader in the vision care and eyewear industry, EssilorLuxottica's commitment to lessening the impact of myopia in children is stronger than ever, and partnerships with key global players are helping the organisation make positive changes. Headquartered in Paris, with seven regional affiliate offices including India, the Foundation has created sustainable access to vision care to millions of people in underserved communities around the world. onesight.essilorluxottica.com.

