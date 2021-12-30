Governor of Maharashtra awards 35 inspiring innovators and entrepreneurs for outstanding contributions during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/ATK): Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Annual Impact Creator Awards 2021, to 35 innovators and entrepreneurs during an award ceremony held at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on December 18, 2021.

The pandemic has tested the grit of humanity time and again. Despite the stature and strata, countless samaritans have gone above and beyond their line of duty to help their peers. Where the front-line workers such as the Doctors and Police have shown impeccable courage discharging their duties, start-ups, corporates and individuals have brought in innovation and impact. These real heroes have shone through their impeccable work.

Shweta Shalini, Official Spokesperson, BJP and Dr Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of India, graced the occasion as guests of honour and encouraged the morale of the awardees.

The event was ably organized by Deepika Singh, Ex-CM Fellow with the help of Bhavesh Kothari, Director, Billennium Divas.

The event was digitally supported by Team SOS Nitelife. "It was a pleasure to serve the Governor's office in this impactful cause. Our team at SOS Nitelife were delighted to be amongst such dignitaries and impact creators" said Chand Seth, CMD, SOS Nitelife.

The list of awardees included notable names of industry stalwarts such as

1. BSE Ltd. - Ashish Kumar Chauhan

2. MPower Foundation - Neerja Birla

3. Nykaa - Falguni Nayar

4. Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss Mutual Fund

5. LXME represented by Priti Rathi Gupta

6. Capt. Raghu Raman of Remani Consultancy

7. Amisha Vora of Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

8. Anas Rahman Junaid of Hurun India

9. Dr Akshay Batra of Dr Batras

10. Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai of Chanakya International Institute of Leadership Studies.

11. Kaya Clinic represented by Rajiv Nair

12. Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) represented by Jane Karkada

13. Enrich Salon represented by Binoli Patel

The presence of the aforementioned mavericks was complemented by outstanding start-ups and entrepreneurs for their innovative solutions that have impacted millions during the pandemic encompassing areas such as financial inclusion, agritech, social impact, food supply and logistics, corporate governance and evangelists that have helped the state through technological interventions. They include:

1. Flipspaces - Kunal Sharma



2. Fasal - Shailendra Tiwari

3. Ranveer Allahbadia - The RanveerShow,

4. MahaKavach - Amit Kothawade and team

5. BMC COVID 19 War Room - Shubham Pareek and Janak Shah

6. United Way India - Jayanti Shukla

7. Portea - Smt. Meena Ganesh

8. QR 678 - Dr Debraj Shome and Dr Rinky Kapoor

9. Flextool Equipments - Purvang Shah

10. FIGGITAL.COM - Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia

11. Superpro AI - Gaurav Tripathi

12. Exampil - Dharmesh Ruparel

13. Shailesh Mishra - Silver Innings Group

14. CreditAI - Sangram Nayaka

15. Lean Meal Co - Mohak Bhingarkar and Jay Krishnanunny

16. Cloudphysician - Dhruv Joshi

17. Swasth Alliance- Ajay Nair

18. BodyCafe - Tanushree Ishani and Pooja Karegoudar

19. ASIMOV Robotics - Jayakrishnan T

20. Autovoltz Robotics - Yash Deshmukh

21. Kavitul Technologies - Yogesh Patel

The event was supported by partners such as QR678, FLIPSPACES, Good Earth Engineering Industries, Figgital.com, SOS Nitelife, Lean Meal Co, Hunk Golden, BodyCafe and arranged by Billennium Divas.



