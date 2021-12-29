Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari honours Devang Desai Anantaum Group with Shaheed E Azam Motivational Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI/PNN): Devang Desai, Founder and Director of Anantaum Group of Companies, has been presented with the "Shaheed - E - Azam Motivational Award 2021" by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

This award was given in recognition for his excellent contribution to the industry and, ultimately, the Indian Economy. The event was hosted by Rais Khan to Support the Family of the Indian Army who lost their lives in War. The event was held at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Honoured to receive the award, Devang says, "It is indeed a big moment for me to receive an award from the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari himself. It inspires me to do much more for my country in every possible way. I truly believe that the success of business personnel lies in the ability to solve the most complex challenges and also have a positive influence on the economy. The pillar for our growth is laid on a foundation of innovation, customer success, and human resources. This award is a recognition to our outstanding team and incredible customers who remain the core ambassadors of the brand".



Devang Desai is the first one from the finance industry to be felicitated with such an award. He is a Strategic Investor, Venture Capitalist and Serial Entrepreneur. He has a unique and different hobby that is doing business.

He has been working on creating an ecosystem of working with various businesses. Currently, Anantaum Group of Companies is working in the Field of Movies, Product Manufacturing, Logistics, High Tech Security systems, Herbal, Organic and Ayurvedic Products, Maritimes, Motors, Packaging, Agricultural, Tech and Finance.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

