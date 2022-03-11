Governor of Maharashtra presented Nitin Vinod Shah, Director-IBC, the prestigious Times Applaud Trendsetter Award 2022.

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI/Target Media): International Business Conferences had added another feather in its cap when its director Nitin Vinod Shah was bestowed with the prestigious Trendsetter Award 2022. The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, did the honours in the event that was powered by Times Applaud, a notable digital portal in India.

Nitin Vinod Shah and his team were felicitated for providing flawless services incorporating in-house training, Conferences, Workshops & Seminars.

The glamourous summit took place on February 24, 2022 at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai and witnessed the presence of several well-known political, corporate and social personalities. The award in its second year is held annually to recognise the excellence shown by an individual, a community, or an institution for their invaluable knowledge and delivering quality services to society.



International Business Conferences (IBC) is a training solution provider specialising in planning and organising conferences, workshops & In-house training's which impart information, knowledge and technology to various companies & corporates worldwide. The highly acclaimed training platform has been serving the corporate sector for more than 21-plus years.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Vinod Shah laid down its company's vision. He said, "At International Business Conferences, we are committed to providing our client with cutting edge information on business and technology practices for their personal fulfilment and organisation's growth. We provide a platform to industry experts and decision-makers to exchange their views on a particular issue that they can use for strategic to practical purposes. We do it all without comprising with quality at any level."

IBC, as a solution provider, offers its customer organisations information on technical expertise in a particular area of operations and provide insights they need for sustainability, growth and expansion and valuable competitive advantage. The company is strongly rooted in the businesses in India and the global Industry through their industrial relations and knowledge partners. But, again, the USP of this company is the way the team adapt, upgrade, and incorporate all the technological advancement and latest regulations happening in the global arena as soon as possible. They do it to enlarge their knowledge sharing--they work on the principle of Three-I -Innovations, Information, Intelligence. Practical ideas, real-time solutions and best-case studies make their summit a "MUST ATTEND" affair. This is the sole reason why IBC is a reliable name in various sectors/ industries ranging from a wide spectrum of industries along with a high client retention rate.

International Business Conferences also has a presence in UAE and Bangladesh. The corporate training provider imparts professional interactions in a number of easy, cost-effective and personalised ways. Website: www.ibcinfo.com

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

