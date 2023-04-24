Govt adds new features in eShram portal to enhance its utility

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features in eShram Portal in presence of Secretary other Senior officers of the Ministry.

The Ministry launched eShram portal on August 26, 2021 to create a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers which is seeded with Aadhaar. As on April 21, 2023, over 28.87 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal.

The new features added in eShram portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers.

The eShram registered workers can now connect with Employment opportunities, Skilling, Apprenticeship, Pension Scheme, Digital Skilling and States' schemes through eShram portal.

"Launched the more user-friendly version of e-Shram for the ease of our Shram Jeevis. The new version will also have a Data Sharing Portal and a Data Analytics Portal. The development will further PM Shri @narendramodi ji's vision of welfare of our nation-builders," the minister tweeted.





A feature of capturing family details of migrant worker has been added to the eShram portal.

This feature can help in providing Child education and women centric schemes to the migrant workers who have migrated with family.

The Union Minister also formally launched Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with the State/ UT Governments. Data Sharing Portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries data with the respective States and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Recently, Ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes. This data is also being shared with States/UTs based on which, States/UTs can identify unorganised workers who have not yet received benefit of the social welfare/security schemes and provide schemes' benefit to them, on priority.(ANI)

