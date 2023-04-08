Govt invites applicants for National Startup Awards 2023; deadline on May 31

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Continuing its legacy, the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has launched the fourth edition of the National Startup Awards with applications made live and the deadline for submissions closing in on May 31.

DPIIT launched the National Startup Awards (NSA) in 2020 to reward and recognise outstanding startups and enablers in the startup ecosystem that are building innovative products and demonstrating measurable social impact.

In this edition, the startups will be awarded across 20 categories, which have been decided upon thorough deliberations on current Indian and global economic focus points, according to a statement from the ministry of commerce and industry. These categories range from innovations in aerospace, retail and disruptive technologies to more impact-focused categories.



DPIIT will reward Rs 10 lakh to one winning startup in each of the categories. The winners and finalists of the National Startup Awards 2023 will be provided with exclusive handholding support, including investor and government connect, mentorship, international market access, corporate and unicorn connect and much more.

The three editions of the National Startup Awards (NSA) witnessed overwhelming participation from startups and ecosystem enablers across the country. In three years, NSA has seen active participation from over 6,400 startups and has recognised over 450 startups as winners and finalists, according to the ministry of commerce and industry.

National Startup Awards 2023 will celebrate innovations from across the country, in line with 'Vision India @2047', where India focuses on becoming a developed economy, fueled by the spirit of Amrit Kaal across key themes, the ministry said in the statement. (ANI)

