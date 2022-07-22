Govt prepares export action plans under ODOP in 557 districts

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The central government has prepared district export action plans under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiatives in 557 districts across the country, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said on Friday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Parkash said the export action plans have been adopted by District Export Promotion Committees (DEPC) in 218 districts.

The One District One Product (ODOP) is seen as a transformational step towards realising the true potential of a district, fueling economic growth, generating employment and rural entrepreneurship, taking us to the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, he said.

ODOP initiative is operationally merged with 'Districts as Export Hub (DEH)' initiative of the DGFT, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder.



The ODOP Initiative is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country enabling holistic socio-economic growth across all regions. The objective is to convert each District of the country into a Manufacturing and Export Hub by identifying products with export potential in the district.

Institutional mechanism under Districts as Export Hubs in the form of State Export Promotion Committees (SEPCs) and District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) have been constituted in about 36 States/UTs to provide support for export promotion and address the bottlenecks for export growth in the districts.

District Export Plans are prepared and implemented through an institutional structure at the district level. These plans address challenges for exports of such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports etc.

So far, in about 557 districts, export plans have been prepared and in about 218 have been adopted by DEPCs, the minister informed the upper house of the parliament.

The Department engages with State and Central Government agencies to promote the initiative of ODOP, which is an ongoing process, the minister added. (ANI)

