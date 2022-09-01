Govt revenue rises to Rs 7.85 lakh crore in April-July period

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Government of India received Rs 7,85,914 crore revenue in April-July period of the current financial year, which is 34.4 per cent of the budgetary estimate for the fiscal, as per the official data released on Thursday.

The total revenue in the first four months of the current financial year comprises of Rs 6,66,212 crore tax revenue (net to centre), Rs 89,583 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 30,119 crore of non debt capital receipts, as per data released by the Finance Ministry.



Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans of Rs 5,559 crore and miscellaneous capital receipts of Rs 24,560 crore. Rs 2,01,108 crore has been transferred to State Governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Government of India upto this period which is Rs 36,044 crore higher than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the Government of India is Rs 11,26,745 crore (28.6 per cent of corresponding BE 2022-23), out of which Rs 9,18,075 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 2,08,670 crore is on Capital Account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 2,83,870 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 1,09,707 crore is on account of major subsidies, the ministry said. (ANI)

