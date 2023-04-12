Govt rewards BALCO as top performer for efforts towards energy conservation

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Vedanta Aluminium's subsidiary Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd (BALCO) on Wednesday said Union Power, New & Renewable Energy R K Singh rewarded the company the 'PAT top performer' award for its efforts towards energy conservation under the Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) Scheme.

The award was presented by the minister on the occasion of the 21st Foundation Day of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

PAT is a scheme implemented under the Bureau of Energy Efficiency to encourage energy-intensive industries to reduce their specific energy consumption, with an associated market-based mechanism whereby companies can trade certificates earned on the basis of excess energy savings, according to a statement released by Vedanta Aluminium.



BALCO is recognised as a Top Performer Designated Consumer for the aluminium sector for PAT Cycle-II, with the highest number of Energy Saving Certificates (ESCerts) under the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency (NMEEE), the statement said.

Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer and Director, BALCO, said, "BALCO aspires to be at the forefront of sustainable business practices and be the benchmark for the aluminium industry. Our commitment to climate action has seen us deploy the most resource and energy processes, such as adoption of clean technologies and inclusion of renewable energy in our energy mix."

BALCO in the statement said it introduced 100 per cent graphitised cathodes in potrooms and also undertaken pot controller upgradation in its potlines, which has resulted in a significant reduction in its specific power consumption under PAT Cycle II.

The company said it has been successful in increasing savings in its specific energy consumption from 2-36 per cent during PAT Cycle II and making a significant mark on energy efficiency under the PAT scheme.

With these innovations and design modifications, BALCO said it has established itself as one among the most energy-efficient companies in the country, and an industry benchmark in energy efficiency. (ANI)

