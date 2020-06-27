Govt to provide facility of SMS filing of NIL statement in FORM GSTR-1 from July first week: CBIC

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday said the government has decided to provide the facility of SMS filing of NIL statement in FORM GSTR-1 with effect from the first week of July.

CBIC said that the filing of NIL statement in FORM GSTR-1 also through SMS would substantially improve ease of GST compliance for over 12 lakh registered taxpayers.

At present, these taxpayers have to log into their account on the common portal and then file their statement of outward supplies in FORM GSTR-1 every month or each quarter.

"The status confirmation of the filed statement or return application can be tracked by them on the GST portal by logging in to their GSTIN account and navigating to Services>Returns>Track Return Status," CBIC said.

The facility to file NIL monthly GSTR-3B return through SMS has already been made available since June 8. (ANI)

