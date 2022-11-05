Grand launch of Imagine stores in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): Namma Bengaluru now has a new Apple destination. With more than a decade of experience in premium retail and being the first Apple Premium Reseller (APR), Imagine has now launched two new stores; Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru and Global Malls (Lulu) in Bengaluru, which are certain to delight Apple fans.

This launch is special in many ways. Starting with exclusive store launch offers from 4th Nov to 6th Nov, 2022, where customers enjoy 5% off on iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 13 series, iPad 9th Generation, iPad Air, iPad 11 inch, iPad 12.9 Inch; 10% off on all Mac's, 5% off on selected Watch variants, 15% off on AirPods Pro and much more. Also, customers can get a chance to walk away with an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, Airpods or an assured gift when they participate in the 'Spin the Wheel contest'.

Apart from great offers, one of the most important milestones for Imagine continues to be customer delight. The marketing campaign with the launch was aimed at driving this very objective. Right from the unique concept of "Just Imagine, it's here" to creating multiple customer touchpoints with a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign with outdoor, print, radio, mall branding, digital, Imagine was definitely out there to capture customers' interest. For the first time ever, Imagine collaborated with MyGate and created society level invites at a Pan-Bangalore level to reach RWA's/vicinity areas. For the launch, the brand also went all out on social media with a contest, which is creating online buzz too.

There was a special mall activation planned across both locations, a Vox Pop activity where customers participated through interesting quizzes, tongue twisters, and competitions, and won merchandise. They also clicked snaps at the photo-op zone curated especially at the mall and got their instant live photo prints from Imagine store.

According to Neha Jindal, Head - Marketing, Ample, "With this launch, Imagine wants to create a positive impact and reinforce the popularity for the brand. We want customers to love Imagine again, think of Imagine when they think of Apple and always come and shop with us. What makes us unique is our experience and customer centricity."



Ample's retail revenue, the group that runs Imagine, touched Rs. 650 crores in the last financial year and is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 1,000 crores this year. As a brand, Imagine generated revenue of Rs. 500 crores last year and is on course to touch Rs. 750+ crores this year, as things stand today. Ample also plans to launch 7 to 10 new Imagine stores in the next 12 months.

"We are sure that the newly opened Imagine stores will widen the choice for Apple enthusiasts in Bangalore and strengthen the brand's image as a place for world-class consumer experience and expert Apple care," said Partha Sarathi Bhattacharya, Head of Retail - Ample.

Imagine by Ample Technologies is one of India's leading technology sales providers with a powerful presence in the retail space. Ample has partnered with other global brands like Bose, Under Armour and ASICS in the B2C space and also has a notable B2B presence.

For more information, visit: www.imagineonline.store, www.ample.co.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

