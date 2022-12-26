Grand Opening of the Art Exhibition Srjana 22

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI/PNN): A walk into the artistic endavour of seven artists who are wives of army officers in the art exhibition Srjana 22 which is being held at the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi, started with a grand opening done by Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore AVSM, Member of Parliament, Olympic Medallist, Arjuna Awardee, Padmashree.

The event started with the lighting of the lamp and a welcome address followed by the chief guest interacting with each artist individually.

The art of each artist was immensely appreciated by him and he shared his personal experiences and suggestions regarding art and creativity.

Each artist's work in the show is unique in its own way. Laisharam Jenny's work is a beautiful depiction of the mesmerizing Loktak Lake. Neelima Dayal s watercolours combined with zentangle is intricate and her works show the passion the artist has towards art.

Vaishali Singh's Viggnets in Stone series seem to recite poetry of their own.



Monika Saroch's work depicts the people Chattisgarh who have a story of their own. Anisha Kotibhaskar's works are luminous and depict the daily market scenes.

Namita Minotra's works are entwine of pyrograpghy watercolour and copper stapling on wood and depicts the spirit of a woman.

The works were deeply appreciated by the views and well received.



The exhibition Srjana 22 is open to all from 24 Dec to 30 Dec 22 at the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi.

Apart from the exhibit, the participating artists would be holding demonstrations for the public. On 25 Dec, Anisha Kotibhaskar would be showing us her trust with the pallette knife.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

