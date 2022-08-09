Grand Vivanta Vacations announces robust expansion plans with 9 new properties by March 2023

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/SRV): Grand Vivanta Vacations, India's leading luxury resort and hotel management company, has announced robust expansion plans for the upcoming financial year. Headquartered in New Delhi, Grand Vivanta Vacations is all set to launch new properties across 9 locations in India--Shimla, Goa, New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Coorg, Chennai, and Panchgani.

The upcoming launches are a part of Grand Vivanta Vacations' long-term vision and growth plans. Intending to become India's biggest chain of hotels and resorts, Grand Vivanta has a target of launching 100 properties by 2026.

Highlighting the new launches, Radhika Etikyala, Sr. Vice President, Grand Vivanta Vacations, said, "Since our inception in 1987, Grand Vivanta has become a leading and preferred holiday partner for over 1,00,000 consumers. The new properties are in alignment with our curated expansion line and are situated across key cities in the country for utmost ease and accessibility. Guests will experience premium living spaces and state-of-the-art amenities across all our properties. Our in-house team looks far and wide to identify the hotels, resorts, and villas and then evaluates them under our defined standards before we start welcoming our customers."

Radhika Etikyala, Senior Vice President, further added, "Travel and tourism are two of the largest industries in India, with a total contribution of about 122 billion U.S. dollars to the country's GDP. Despite temporary roadblocks in the segment, the sector has revived strongly and travellers are looking for diverse cultural and geographical experiences. Our stylish properties offer furnished rooms with generous space to relax, with all types of modern facilities like WIFI, TV, air conditioning, curated menus, etc."



Additionally, the second phase of the expansion will focus on prime travel destinations like Leh, Manali, Amritsar, Nainital, Ranikhet, Agra, Gangtok, Shillong, Puri, Vishakhapatnam, Pondicherry, Kovalam, Alleppey, Munnar, Ooty, Kodaikanal, South Goa, Udaipur, Jaipur, Ranthambore, and Bandhavgarh.

As one of the finest global luxury foundations, GRAND VIVANTA The Lazy Haven resort offers a blissful hideaway in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand. With private balconies and wonderful forest views, the resort is surrounded by farmlands and forests to provide luxurious amenities amidst nature. The Grand Vivanta Jim Corbett National Park is also a great vacation spot for a memorable getaway from Delhi.

With 900 destinations and over 5000 handcrafted packages, Grand Vivanta serves you with the best-in-class experiential tours around the globe.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

