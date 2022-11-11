GRD - The Superior Protein launches 'GRD Bix' in 4 flavours for general health, well-being, and immunity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI/ATK): GRD- The Superior Protein, from the house of Zydus Nutriva, now offers 'GRD Bix' - a nutritional supplement in the form of Protein Diskettes. Available in four delicious flavours, Chocolate, Cardamom, Vanilla, and Milk flavour, the diskettes are formulated with protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The diskettes help in providing the body with energy and improve general health, well-being, and immunity. It also has the goodness of puffed rice, and contains no added sodium and potassium, and has zero cholesterol. The GRD Bix Superior Protein Diskettes are available on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Pharmeasy, & 1 mg. It is useful to facilitate weight gain and aids the treatment of general weaknesses such as Anorexia.

A trusted brand since 1988, the dietary supplement brand works to improve one's general well-being. With a vision to improve the protein quotient for an active lifestyle, GRD Bix offers 18 essential nutrients which are required by the body for growth.

6 units of GRD Bix protein diskettes contain approximately 8.4g of protein, and can be consumed daily by healthy or under-weight adults, teenagers, athletes, travellers, pregnant women, or lactating mothers. GRD Bix can also be given to children only under medical advice by a certified physician/ dietician/ nutritionist.

Commenting on the new flavours of GRD Bix, Tejprakash Mishra, GM Sales and Marketing, GRD Protein said, "GRD Bix is a fortified dietary food supplement. It has all the healthy nutrients which makes it a perfect alternative to unhealthy snacks. Our goal is to provide a healthy snack alternative that people of all age groups can indulge in, without any guilt. We have also made it in different flavours, so people with different choices and preferences can carry it and relish it anytime!"





GRD Protein: GRD launched in 1988, is a trusted name in protein supplementation containing whey protein of high quality. It comes from the house of Zydus Nutriva, which is a division of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Ahmedabad, specialised in marketing Third Generation Nutraceuticals.

GRD is rich in whey protein which is a Class 1 protein derived from milk. GRD contains 30 per cent Whey protein. Whey protein is the protein contained in the watery portion of milk that separates from the curds when making cheese.

Our belief is that with GRD we can help improve the protein status of the individual - helping him or her gain general wellbeing.

Website link: https://grdprotein.in/grd-bix

