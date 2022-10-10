Great Leadership, Delivering Great Results: Meet the Influential Leaders of India

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): Scalability and growth; these are two of the overarching aims of leaders across industries. But for many, it remains an elusive goal. Pursuing a model of growth that is sustainable, inclusive, and profitable is alluring, but not easy. According to a McKinsey study, about a quarter of companies don't grow at all, and between 2010 and 2019, only one in eight achieved more than 10 per cent revenue growth annually. Moreover, only one in ten S&P 500 companies reported growth above GDP consistently over a 30-year period.

Building a sustained, profitable growth model is possible, but comes down to making a choice, a simple one on the face of it; to make a conscious, unwavering commitment to growth, no matter the obstacles faced. Staying the course will prove to be richly rewarding, impacting every function across the organisation. A unique cadre of leaders epitomise this multifaceted growth across fronts, and their many successes have seen them recognised as the Influential Leaders of India 2022. This research-driven initiative shortlisted brands based on in-depth research conducted by a dedicated marketing research partner, Allegiant Market Research.

This one-of-a-kind event was marked by industry experts, thought leaders, and icons deliberating on the nature of leadership and how it impacts us all. The event also witnessed the launch of Team Marksmen's marquee magazine, in Focus, which brings to the fore the latest tales from the world of business, leadership, and lifestyle.

Offering their thoughts and perspectives from across industry and civil society, a range of speakers graced the occasion, such as Vivek Bhatia, MD, thyssenkrupp Industries India; Anirban Ghosh, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mahindra Group; Amisha Vora, Co-Owner & Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher; Geetika Mehta, MD, Hershey India; Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairman & MD, NRB Bearings Ltd.; Arun Batra, Client Service Leader, EY Global Delivery Services; Balfour Manuel, MD, Blue Dart Express Ltd.; Shankar Jadhav, MD, BSE Investments & Head Strategy, BSE; Umar Ali Shaikh, CEO, Atos India, and many more.

Speaking at the event, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & CEO, Team Marksmen Network, said, "Growth is a modern business imperative, and really a huge strategic priority for any business leader or owner. And truly, it is a direction that any leader can and must make, regardless of the prevailing industry or economic climate. The Influential Leaders of India 2022 represent a collection of captains of industry at the vanguard of change, steering their ship through choppy waters towards a better future, and we salute their indomitable spirit."

Transformative Titans of Industry

Long-standing challenges are taking on a new avatar as they remain atop the priority list on leaders' agendas. This has created the opportunity to effectively select new essentials that mirror the needs of a dynamic reality, deftly shaping them to match an all-new strategic vision.

Yesterday's business doctrines are insufficient for today's needs, and diverse leaders were recognised for their demonstrated excellence in a glittering ceremony, which included eminent leaders such as:

- Amisha Vora, Co-Owner & Joint MD, Prabhudas Lilladher

- Amit Gainda, MD & CEO, Avanse Financial Services Ltd.

- Ankit Goel, Founder and MD, Space World

- Anu Aggarwal, Anu Aggarwal Foundation

- Anubhav Sharma, Founder & CEO, SyncMedia and Adtech

- Arun Batra, Client Service Leader, EY Global Delivery Services

- Arvind Goel, MD & CEO, Tata AutoComp Systems

- Ashok Todi, Chairman, Lux Industries

- Atin Brijendra Agarwal, MD, Auto Mech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

- Atul Boda, Chairman, J. B. Boda Group

- Balfour Manuel, MD, Blue Dart Express Ltd.

- Biraj Sinha, MD & CEO, UNISON Insurance Brokers

- Gaurav Gupta, MD, DSV Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

- Geetika Mehta, MD, Hershey India

- Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance



- Harshbeena Zaveri, Vice Chairman & MD, NRB Bearings Ltd.

- Hasu Dholakiya, Founder & Director, H.K. Designs (India) LLP

- Lav Chaturvedi, Executive Director & CEO, Reliance Securities

- Nikhilesh Tiwari, CEO, Spay India

- Puneet Gupta MD & VP, Netapp

- Radhey R Raman, Co-Founder and Director, Space World

- Ramkumar Govindarajan, Co-founder & CEO, WIZ Freight

- Ronak Chiripal, CEO, Nandan Terry

- Rupesh Paparaju, MD, Bettinelli Automation Components

- Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund

- Sandeep Bhardwaj, CEO - Retail Broking, IIFL Securities Ltd.

- Sanjeev Vashista, MD & CEO, Pathkind Labs

- Saurabh Chandra, MD, BCG

- Shankar Jadhav, MD, BSE Investments & Head Strategy, BSE

- T.A.Krishnan, CEO & Co-founder, Ecom Express Ltd.

- Umar Ali Shaikh, CEO, Atos India

- Vivek Bhatia, MD, thyssenkrupp Industries India

- Vivek Khanna, MD, INDIC EMS Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

While the essence of leadership remains timeless, it is entirely clear that leaders need to be all that they always were, and much more: visionaries, strategists, communicators, motivators, clairvoyants, and beyond. Future-ready organizations are already mining them for opportunities. Those recognised among the ranks of the Influential Leaders of India 2022 understand this fundamental truth, and have scaled industry summits, setting new benchmarks along the way.

Team Marksmen's mission is to help organisations and leaders from across sectors create impactful change that matters.

Their work stems from a holistic understanding of every client's personalised context, unique requirements, sector dynamics, and macroeconomic environment. This allows them to create brand solutions and bespoke industry-centric knowledge platforms that resonate with audiences, thereby helping advance the practice of management.

