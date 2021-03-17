Great Learning's new logo reinforces the brand's 'Power Ahead' positioning

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/PR Newswire): Great Learning, one of India's leading EdTech companies for higher and professional education launched its new logo which represents its core philosophy of 'guided growth' for its learners so that they are able to power ahead in their careers.

In the past 7 years, from the time of inception, the brand has been working towards empowering learners accelerate their careers through high-quality education, personalized mentorship, and career support. Over the years, the brand has been successful in creating awareness about the importance of lifelong learning for sustained career success among its learners. Through this new logo, the brand reinforces its promise of guided growth, which is the foundation of its mentored learning approach.

The new logo created by the Great Learning in-house design team is sleek, modern, and vibrant. The arrow in the 'G' is a key visual element and symbolizes the upward journey of steady growth. The sharp contours of the icon 'G' blend with the rounded typeface for the lettering to bring alive what the brand stands for - a potent combination of cutting-edge skills delivered via a supportive and inviting learning experience.

Speaking on the launch of the new logo, Mohan Lakhamraju, CEO of Great Learning said, "Our experience has shown that mentorship and guidance are pivotal to the success of an individual's learning journey. It is this personalized attention and mentorship that has differentiated Great Learning and helped establish it as the most trusted edtech company in our space and enabled us to positively impact the careers and lives of our learners. Our new logo represents our continued commitment to helping our learners power ahead in their careers through our guided learning approach."

As a part of the logo launch, the brand also released a short video highlighting beautifully the brand philosophy of mentored learning, and the impact created since the company's inception.

Click on the link to view the launch video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04JpfelD8mU

