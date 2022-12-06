Great Place to Work recognizes Xoxoday for its people-first culture

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xoxoday, a global SaaS Fintech company known for its rewards, engagement, and loyalty infrastructure for businesses, has received a Great Place to Work® Certification from the leading global authority on people practices & workplace culture.

One of the key tenets that Xoxoday is built on is the principle of reciprocity, brought alive in its people & culture systems with the belief that businesses build people, and people build businesses.

At Xoxoday, People & Culture is seen as an investment function rather than a cost function, one of the differentiating and sustainable sources of competitive advantage for the business. Xoxoday builds a people-first culture by involving the entire workforce in co-creating policies and processes, embedded with the values of fairness and radical transparency.

Xoxoday's swift growth has not just been supported but also enabled by its People function, strongly leveraging technology to productize processes across the employee lifecycle, continuously measure & improve, and learn by constantly engaging with and listening to its workforce. It builds a culture of appreciation and collaboration leveraging Xoxoday Empuls, its proprietary employee engagement platform.

Robust people practices coupled with agile policy decisions and industry-leading salaries, perks & benefits have helped Xoxoday successfully navigate phenomena like 'The Great Resignation', 'Quiet Quitting', and even 'Moonlighting'. Despite a hybrid work culture, its people-first emphasis has ensured teams are connected virtually and physically, and constantly motivated with timely social recognition & rewards.

Speaking on systems and processes, Britto Ambrose, VP, People & Culture, Xoxoday, said, "We treat our people like our customers, delivering delight from hiring to retirement. Our rigorous hiring process ensures we onboard people to build strengths, maintaining transparency that offers them a glimpse into our culture from the very first touchpoint. Our referral programs are designed to attract the best while making it rewarding for our own talent. Our comprehensive onboarding experience instantly equips everyone from Day 0, making them a part of the Xoxoday family. Internal transfer policies, hybrid work systems, and L&D programs for upskilling & cross-skilling offer flexible growth opportunities. Further, we strive for continuous improvement by measuring what matters, eliminating noise, and taking in the right signals at every stage of the employee and organization lifecycle."



Speaking on Xoxoday's vision and HR transformation, Abhishek Kumar, Co-Founder, Xoxoday, stated, "We are in the business of motivating people across the value chain. Nurturing our people & culture fuels our vision of making growth stories rewarding for our customers & partners through our products. Our employee engagement platform, Xoxoday Empuls, is born out of our DNA and we are its first users. The Great Place to Work® Certification serves as a testimony to our efforts, reinforcing our commitment to building a world-class workplace to deliver on our vision."

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm that propels business growth while focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis Partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with 5,000+ clients across 100+ countries, serving 80 million+ end-users.

Xoxoday is a 380+ strong team with 9 global offices across the USA, Ireland, UAE, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

