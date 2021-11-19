Great Place to Work® India announces India's Best Workplaces™ in IT and IT-BPM 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Great Place to Work® India has announced India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2021 on the 15th of November 2021. This is the largest study in the country on workplace culture representing the voice of more than 8 lakh employees.

263 organizations were assessed as a part of this research and only 75 have been identified as India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2021.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In its 7th edition this year, Great Place to Work® Institute's study of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM finds that employee engagement in the industry has seen a significant improvement since the previous year.

Leadership Effectiveness and Hiring for Cultural Fit have been two key differentiators of the best workplaces in the sector and the Institute recommends that organizations invest in these areas to build a competitive edge and be an employer of choice.

In fact, this year also sees a reduction in the gap of experience delivered by the Best Workplaces™ and the rest of the organizations that were considered for the study - truly a testament to the fact that organizations across the industry in India have been able to offer a more positive workplace experience to their employees today as compared to what they may have done a few years ago. Keeping in mind the difficult socio-economic conditions, this is truly remarkable.

As an outcome of their study on India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2021, Great Place to Work® India has released their research report that identifies what sets the Best Workplaces™ apart from the rest. The report and the complete list of India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2021 can be viewed here.

The organizations that made it to the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2021 are (in alphabetical order):

[24]7.ai

Admiral Solutions

Adobe Inc.

ADP Pvt. Ltd.

Aegis Customer Support Services Pvt. Ltd. (a Startek company)

Akamai Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Altimetrik India Pvt. Ltd.

Aspire Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Atlassian India LLP



Cadence Design Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Cisco Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Citrix Systems, Inc

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.

HERE Technologies

HP

Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Intuit India

Novac Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Salesforce

SAS Institute (India) Pvt. Ltd.

SAS Research and Development Pvt. Ltd.

Tesco Bengaluru

TO THE NEW Pvt. Ltd.

Vuram

YASH Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL.

