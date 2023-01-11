Greaves Cotton drives in six electric 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers into Auto Expo

New Delhi [India, January 11 (ANI): Leading diversified engineering firm Greaves Cotton showcased its might of electric stable by unveiling six two-wheelers and three-wheelers at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Greaves Cotton unveiled its new Made-in-India products across two- and three-wheelers including the e2w - Ampere Primus, Ampere NXG and Ampere NXU. In addition, the firm announced it would leverage its engineering expertise to make powertrains as it aims to lead last-mile passenger and cargo mobility.

Since its foray into sustainable mobility, Greaves has also said it has committed a capital investment of Rs 1,500 crore to boost India's EV ecosystem to include Ampere Primus e-scooter, Greaves [Atindra1] ELP passenger e3w, Greaves ELC cargo e3w, Greaves Aero Vision futuristic cargo concept, and Greaves Finance and Greaves Retail.



Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice-Chairman, Greaves Cotton, said, "Greaves Cotton is in the process of transitioning from a metal-based, manufacturing engineering company to an electric, electronic and mechatronics-based mobility technology company that is solving the 21st-century challenges in clean and affordable last-mile mobility."

He said, "The products and technology we have unveiled here, today, bear testimony to our purposeful stride towards emerging as India's most complete EV ecosystem player. Each product, inspired by the Arctic Tern, epitomises its sustainable spirit, aerodynamic efficiency for mobility and intelligent design."

Arup Basu, Managing Director, said, "The electric powertrain business is a natural progression for us, given our sound engineering legacy. For decades, we have been making in India and meeting the needs of our customers... we will meet the evolving needs in the mobility segment with the unveiling of electric powertrain technologies. It is exciting to be in this space with our EV technology stack." (ANI)

