Green Chutney Films' latest campaign for Havmor Ice Cream features the reigning star, Hardik Pandya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Green Chutney Films in collaboration with Calculated Chaos, are proud to announce their upcoming IPL campaign for Havmor Ice Creams. They are all set to launch their IPL campaign featuring the dynamic cricketer Hardik Pandya.

The campaign promises to be a refreshing break from the traditional style of ice cream advertisements, with its humorous and quirky approach that is sure to captivate viewers. 'It's That Good' is a playful nod to the universal love of ice cream and its ability to bring joy even in bad situations. The campaign comprises two quirky and engaging films that showcase how ice cream is the perfect solution to a bad day.

"We wanted to create something that is funny and quirky, and that would stand out from the usual ads in the ice cream industry," said Director Aarti. "With Hardik Pandya bringing his own unique style to the campaign, we're confident that it will capture the viewers' attention," Aarti added.

"I wanted to scour this unexplored quirky take which most ice cream advertisements lack. And such a side to it would always engage with viewers and give the brand a fresh placement," said Manan Bhatt, who headed the creatives as Creative Producer and also happens to be the co-founder at Green Chutney Films.

With the tagline, 'It's That Good', the campaign celebrates the universal love for ice cream and its ability to bring joy in any situation. The team at Green Chutney Films, including Director Aarti and Faizan and Creative Producer Manan Bhatt, along with Manashree Jani as the other producer and Vrushab Maitri as the writer, have put their creative genius to work and created two engaging films that perfectly capture the essence of the campaign.

Rahul Tejwani, CEO of Green Chutney Films, who has produced the campaign said "We were ecstatic to have Hardik Pandya on board for the campaign. He's added his unique style and charm to the films, which we believe will resonate with viewers"

The campaign is set to release soon, promising to be a treat for ice cream and cricket lovers alike. So, grab a favorite tub of Havmor ice cream, and get ready to be entertained during the IPL breaks.



Green Chutney Films is an Ad and Film production house head quartered in Mumbai. GCF has worked with over 70 brands and produced over 100 commercials. The Founders and the core team of Producers and Directors at GCF take pride in understanding brand ethos and making innovative and new age Ad films which truly justifies and amplifies what the brands stand for.

For more information, please visit: https://www.greenchutneyfilms.com/

Media Contact:

Rahul Tejwani

+91-78299 58372

rahul@greenchutneyfilms.com

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

