Green ITIs to Come up in Karnataka, Gujarat and Assam

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Three Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the country will be developed into 'Green ITIs' by the non-profit organization Quest Alliance.

The first ITI to go green in the country will be the Government Women's ITI in Mangalore, Karnataka. The work on the Green ITI started earlier this month. The pilot initiative will also be launched in two other ITIs: Government ITI Halol, Gujarat and the Government ITI Srikona, Silchar in Assam.

Under the pilot project, Quest Alliance will work with the selected institutions to co-create Green ITIs. The greening of the ITIs will be taken up at three levels-infrastructural, cognitive and learner preparedness for green careers.

At the infrastructural level, the campuses of these ITIs will be made environment-friendly with the end objective of making them carbon-neutral. Quest Alliance will conduct a green audit of infrastructure and a personalized plan will be created for each of the selected ITIs based on the audit findings. The green plan envisages rainwater harvesting, solar power, waste management, and sustainable gardening.

Shivakumar S, In-charge Principal of the Government Women's ITI, Mangalore, said, "Our institute plans to become a green ITI and inspire students to pursue green careers. We also want to build a green mindset among students. We plan to conduct an audit of the institution and then chalk out plans of how we can make the ITI green."



Secondly, at the Cognitive level, students will be encouraged to assess challenges within their ITI campuses and build green solutions to address local issues. The pilot project will work towards developing a green mindset among students through a host of programmes such as hackathons, workshops, sensitization programmes, etc.

Thirdly, students of these ITIs will be prepared for green careers. Guest lectures and talks will provide the students with insights into trends and challenges in the emerging green sector. The students of these ITIs will also be provided with career guidance, internship opportunities and placements through Industry engagement initiatives.

"The looming climate crisis and the trends in the future of work point towards green careers. Most of the students of ITIs currently work in traditional industries but the green industry is the emerging industry. Young people in ITIs will need to not only build skills, but also have a mindset that will enable them to navigate future career pathways and make meaningful change in the world. Our objective is to work with ITIs and support learners for the green industry," said Aakash Sethi, CEO, Quest Alliance.

The students of these ITIs end up working across industries, many of them highly polluting, and hence it is important to ensure that these students have a sense of responsibility towards sustainable development, he added.

Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st-century skills by enabling self-learning. We design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. We facilitate learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fueled by research and Innovation.

