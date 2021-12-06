GreenCell Mobility appoints McCann Worldgroup for branding and communications mandate for its shared electric mobility business

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell), India's leading e-Mobility company, today announced the appointment of McCann Worldgroup, a leading global marketing services company, to manage the brand design & communication duties for its yet to be launched B2C brand.

McCann Worldgroup will manage the business from their Mumbai office.

The company recently announced its plans for an initial roll-out of 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern & Western India as part of its B2C business foray.

GreenCell Mobility has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 1,150 electric buses across 30 cities in India, making it a leading B2G player in the e-mobility segment. By transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell envisions to become one-of-the-most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platform globally.

McCann Worldgroup post coming on board in November 2021 has already initiated Immersion workshops with GreenCell leadership to articulate the core ethos and develop the brand strategy. In addition, the agency will build the brand's strategic roadmap, manage its creative duties and launch the brand in the market.

Speaking on this occasion, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility, said, "India is at the cusp of e-Mobility revolution, and we are collaborating with all stakeholders not only to incubate the ecosystem but to redefine the future of shared mobility in our country. We are happy to partner with McCann Worldgroup on this ambitious mission and very confident of their insight-led creative thinking based on a deep understanding of customer behaviour. With this association, we are looking to build a truly admired & valued Shared e-Mobility services brand."



Himanshu Saxena, Executive VP & Head of Integration at McCann Worldgroup, Mumbai, added, "E-Mobility is already beginning to transform our lives, and GreenCell's introduction of large-scale mass transport solutions in this space will completely redefine the idea of road travel in India. We are extremely proud to be part of this journey of building this brand from its roots and are looking forward to creating a new benchmark of brand-building in this exciting new space."

GreenCell Mobility (GreenCell) has been set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player by leveraging proven global experience, developments in e-mobility technology, and the Government of India's strong push for electrification of transportation in India. GreenCell has been promoted by EverSource Capital, the fund manager of Green Growth Equity Fund (GGEF).

EverSource Capital is an equal joint venture between Everstone Group, a premier investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of US$6 billion across private equity, real estate, credit, climate impact investments and green infrastructure and venture capital; and Lightsource bp, a global leader in development and management of solar energy projects. GGEF has been established with anchor investments from the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) backed by the Government of India and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Government of UK.

GreenCell is building a platform to provide Electric Mobility-as-a-Service (eMaaS), initially using electric buses and delivering the core value proposition of cheaper non-polluting on-demand shared transportation, charging infrastructure, and enabling products for the e-mobility value chain.

For more information, please visit www.greencellmobility.com.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (data science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

