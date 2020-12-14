Greenlight Planet Honored the Award of Excellence - Power at 22nd Annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Greenlight Planet Inc, the largest provider of solar-powered home energy products in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, has won the 'Award of Excellence - Power' at the 22nd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, an annual awards program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Often described as "the Oscars" of the energy industry, the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex.

Greenlight Planet was selected out of twelve finalists, which were selected from a broad range of 300 energy companies from over three dozen countries who develop innovative and pioneering technology to address the world's greatest energy challenges. The company was recognized for its innovation of a pay-as-you-go energy business in Nigeria involving a complex cash collections model that has already impacted more than 200,000 lives across the country and is poised to enable significant scale in reaching Nigeria's 20 million under-electrified households.

"This award from S&P Global Platts is a real honor for all Greenlight Planet team members. Our team has been working harder than ever to deliver affordable, distributed solar power to families across Africa and Asia. To every Greenlighter who has been working overtime during the pandemic to stick together and make this work, this award goes out to you," said Patrick Walsh, Chief Executive Officer at Greenlight Planet.



Companies that join the prestigious list of winners this year include ENGIE, Sempra Energy, JERA Global Markets, Wells Fargo & Company, ReNew Power, Korea Midland Power and many more.

Martin Fraenkel, President of S&P Global Platts said, "We congratulate Greenlight Planet for its win of Award of Excellence-Power. In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. The winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

Earlier this year, Greenlight Planet also announced that they secured $90 million in additional funding to accelerate its Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) solar consumer financing business.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

