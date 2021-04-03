Greenman Viral Desai to stage Satyagraha against Environment Pollution as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI/PNN): Viral Desai, the Greenman of Gujarat and a well-known businessman from Surat, has started a movement called 'Satyagraha against Pollution.' Viral Desai has started this initiative on getting inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav: 75-week Celebrations of 75th Year of Independence.

Viral Desai started the environmental movement for the next 75 weeks from the historic Vanz village in the presence of pedestrians on their way to Dandi march from the Sabarmati Ashram and dignitaries like Gujarat Cabinet Minister Ishwarbhai Parmar, MP Prabhubhai Vasava, MLA Zankhnaben Patel, and Surat BJP President Sandip Desai.



As part of the Satyagraha movement against pollution, Greenman Viral Desai says, "75 years ago, India's freedom fighters staged a Satyagraha to free themselves from British slavery, but now we have to launch a Satyagraha against Environment Pollution because the slavery of pollution is so rampant that we have in fact become slaves to many diseases as well as many problems. Since our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Amrut Mahotsav of Independence, we have also decided to make a small contribution to his sacred mission by organizing various tree plantation programs through our Foundation.

Under the Satyagraha program against pollution, Viral Desai has decided to plant 275,000 trees in the next 75 weeks. And he has started this movement from Vanz village because Vanz village has a rich history of playing an important role in the success of two Satyagrahas in the history of India, namely Bardoli and Dandi. Viral Desai launched the campaign by planting 75 trees in Vanz and earlier also he had planted 150 trees in Vanz on the occasion of the celebration of 150 years of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

