Greentech Earthings steals the show with new LED lights for home and businesses

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/PNN): Greentech Earthings has announced the launch of its new Led lights for domestic and commercial segments. Their products are said to offer better quality light than traditional incandescent lights and be less wasteful.

The product has a light-emitting diode (LED) that is the most energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technology in today's world.

These high-quality LED light bulbs last longer, are more durable and offer comparable or better light quality than other types of lighting.

LED is a highly energy-efficient lighting technology and has the potential to change the future of lighting in India fundamentally.

Residential LEDs - especially Earthingkart LED bulbs and Tube Light are ENERGY STAR-rated products - use at least 75 per cent less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.



The rapid development of LED technology has resulted in increased product availability, improved manufacturing efficiency, and lower prices.

The Led lights for domestic and commercial segments set themselves apart from the competition as LED lighting products typically last much longer than other lighting types.

This is a feature that distinguishes it from other products in the industry.

As Per company founder and MD Natwar Loyalka -" LED lighting is very different from other lighting types such as incandescent and CFL.

LEDs are the size of a speck of pepper and can emit light in various colors. A mix of red, green, and blue LEDs is sometimes used to make white light.

LEDs emit light in a specific direction, reducing the need for reflectors and diffusers that can trap light.



This feature makes LEDs more efficient for many uses such as recessed downlights and task lighting ECT."

Loyalka also said that -" LEDs emit very little heat. In comparison, incandescent bulbs release 90 per cent of their energy as heat, and CFLs release about 80 per cent of it as heat.

Also, Earthingkart LED bulbs and tube lights can last 3 to 5 times longer than a CFL and 30 times longer than an incandescent bulb."

According to Natwar Loyalka- "The high efficiency and directional nature of LEDs makes them ideal for many industrial uses."

LEDs are increasingly common in street lights, parking garage lighting, walkway, outdoor area lighting, refrigerated case lighting, modular lighting, and task lighting.

Greentech Earthings is a Bangalore-based reputed manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of ESE and convectional lightning arresters, maintenance-free copper bonded chemical earthing rods, pipes, and earthing compounds.

The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bangalore, tested and approved the products. The company is certified by NABL laboratories (ERDA).

The company has an infrastructural base in Bangalore for the production, quality testing, and packing of ESE and conventional lightning arresters.

Being in the electrical earthing field for the last five years and with good response from market and OEM clients, company founder and managing director Natwar Loyalka decided to start manufacturing LED LIGHTING SYSTEMS under the banner of Earthingkart.

Earthingkart LED lighting is available in a wide variety of home and industrial product and the list will grow every year.

Also, the Led lights for domestic and commercial segments help to take this to the next level.

For more information, visit www.greentechearthings.com

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

