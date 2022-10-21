GRESB rates Brookfield India Real Estate Trust 5 star in its Maiden Submission

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Committed to build a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable space, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (BIRET) has been awarded a 5-star rating for its environmental, social, and governance performance from GRESB*. The company received an overall score of 90 per cent, for operational buildings 21 per cent higher than the global average. For the recently developed buildings, GRESB awarded BIRET with a 96 per cent score.

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust's holistic ESG program drives value across both its physical and social initiatives, reflecting a pledge to positively impact its surrounding environments by creating safe, sustainable, and vibrant communities across the lifecycle of real estate from design to operation. Brookfield India Real Estate Trust was also recognized as sector leader for sustainable office development in Asia by GRESB.



To operationalize net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust has rolled out a comprehensive ESG strategy across 13 initiatives.





"We are pleased to receive a five-star rating from GRESB in our first year of participation. We take this achievement as an outcome of our commitment to sustainable business practices aligned to our global ESG framework. Across our properties in India, we are deploying the very best of technologies to achieve our goal of being net zero by 2050. Every member of our team is cognizant of the role they play in our path to achieving ESG excellence and contribute to creating consistent value for all our stakeholders," said Alok Aggarwal, Chief Executive Officer, Brookprop Management Services Private Limited.

"GRESB Sector Leaders are the top-performing organizations leading the way to a net-zero future and pulling the industry forward. We applaud this year's Sector Leaders for their commitment, leadership and dedication to ESG and sustainability," said Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB.

*GRESB is an internationally recognized benchmark, assessing the ESG performance of $6.9 trillion of assets under management. The GRESB Sector Leader Awards recognize real estate and infrastructure companies that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in sustainability annually.

