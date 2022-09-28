greytHR Academy fast-tracks plans to upskill more than 25,000 learners by 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): greytHR, a leading HR & Payroll cloud platform, announced its plans to train 25,000+ working professionals and students through its academic initiative, greytHR Academy, by 2023.

Having trained more than 12,500 candidates over the last 3 years, greytHR now plans to initiate a placement drive in 2022/23 and offer its 15,000+ client base preferential access to this talent pool.

Offering a wide range of HR courses, greytHR Academy has been providing vital educational inputs on topics such as the payroll process in India, HR processes in India, statutory compliance for payroll in India, new labour codes, TDS for Indian payroll and payroll processes in UAE.There are limited options available for MBA (HR) students to gain practical knowledge on HR operations and payroll processing.

Therefore, greytHR Academy has been partnering with MBA colleges to offer career-oriented add-on courses on HR & Payroll, helping MBA/BBA students enhance their employability quotient by utilising its industry-focused modules.

These steps would help students and professionals participate in the formal employment sector and provide companies with the opportunity to deploy well-trained fresh recruits from day one of their recruitment.

Sharing his views, Sayeed Anjum, Co-founder & CTO, greytHR, added, "Being a pioneer in



HR technology worldwide, greytHR has always emphasised the need for education to increase employability. Having stated that, we made the decision to impart our domain expertise to professionals and students through courses that will be developed in accordance with market demands. To upskill recent graduates and aspiring students, we founded greytHR Academy back in 2019. Since then we have been appointed as an industry partner to deliver HR training in conjunction with MEPSC."

He also said, "greytHR plans to expand the outreach, both through online and offline mediums, and establish greytHR Academy as the leading knowledge provider, in the HR & Payroll domain, which will help graduates to gain relevant employment going forward."

The courses cover HR and Payroll subjects related to the entire employee lifecycle. All e-learning modules and blended learning courses offered in conjunction with training partners have been developed with meticulous care.

The Academy also offers a certified professional program, career education program and certificate programs for HR & recruitment executives in partnership with Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), Government of India. Available for students, working professionals and those seeking jobs in HR roles, greytHR Academy helps them in learning concepts from a pragmatic perspective while also acquiring in-demand skills that can accelerate their career growth path.

While most of greytHR Academy's courses are offered on their website and Udemy, completely free of cost, learners are required to complete a basic registration process for the blended learning modules. With 15 e-learning and 4 blended learning courses available in languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, learners can take advantage of these short-duration courses that start from 90 minutes and can be spread across 5 to 30 days.

Upon completion, every learner is awarded a completion certificate and enjoys the privilege of being part of India's largest HR-focused talent pool in existence today.

