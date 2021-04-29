Grinntech emerges a Winner in the NXP India start-up challenge

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Grinntech, an investor-backed start-up specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems has been judged as one of three winners from over 192 applicants in the NXP Semiconductors India Start-up Challenge 2021.

The Challenge has a core vision to nurture Indian technology start-ups by providing them opportunities to connect and collaborate with industry leaders and other ecosystem stakeholders that can support them in their growth journey for global impact. The NXP India Tech Start-up Challenge is organised by NXP Semiconductors in association with Government of India's Invest India and Startup India initiatives.

Nikhilesh Mishra, Co-founder and Director, Grinntech explains, "Lithium-Ion batteries are "intelligent" batteries and hence employ sophisticated Battery Management Systems (BMS) and software to optimise performance measures such as energy management, extending duty cycles, and improving power delivery, while at the same time maintaining all defined safety parameters. We have employed many NXP products to achieve the stringent safety requirements needed in automotive applications while being cost competitive. Grinntech's product portfolio spans over complete automotive application range and comes ready with industry leading IOT functionalities, best suited for smart mobility and fleet management. NXP also helps in providing the extensive support and documentation to fast track the development timelines while meeting the safety standards. We are grateful to NXP Semiconductors India and their partners, Invest India and Start-up India for providing this platform for Indian tech start-ups to showcase our technologies."



"As the EV sector in India scales up, we hope tech start-ups like us will power its growth with Made-in-India solutions that employ globally-benchmarked technologies. Since our move to our new facilities in Chennai, we have picked-up momentum with clients not only in the 2-wheeler space but also 3-wheelers, warehouse robots and the farm-tractor sectors," added Puneet Jain, Co-founder and Director, Grinntech.

Grinntech now offers a variety of proprietary Li-Ion batteries ranging from sub-1 kWh to over 50 kWh spanning the voltage range from 12V to 350V. In addition, Grinntech is engaged in several custom battery development projects for their customers which also employ Grinntech's proprietary Battery Management Systems. Grinntech's new manufacturing facility in Chennai is being scaled to manufacture 400 MWh per year of Lithium-Ion batteries.

Grinntech is an investor-backed, growth-phase start-up, specialising in Lithium-Ion batteries for EVs and energy storage systems along with our proprietary BMS and connectivity systems. Our product range has established new standards in safety, intelligent controls, energy-density, power-management, long life, and reliability. Apart from a range of standard products, we also undertake custom battery development for customers in India and abroad.

Grinntech works closely with leading global technology companies and cell suppliers, bringing cutting-edge advances in semiconductor, materials, cell-chemistry and formats. We employ contemporary techniques in our manufacturing including cell-characterisation and production testing. Our expertise has been recognised by our customers, many of whom are market leaders, and we are working with many of them to power their future EV endeavours.

