GRL accelerates the authorization of biometrics devices for Government of India projects

Santa Clara (California) [US], August 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in engineering services and test automation solutions for digital connectivity, is making it quicker, easier, and less expensive for IT suppliers to meet the strict requirements for Indian public sector biometrics equipment tenders. As the only USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) Authorized Independent Test Laboratory in India, GRL supports local systems integrators and solution providers to achieve up-to-date USB-IF certification - an essential requirement for state and national biometrics device bids locally.

India's booming market for biometrics devices is being driven by government initiatives, such as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), created to provide every resident with an "Aadhaar" - a unique, 12-digit identity. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate requires every product to be certified according to the Biometric Device Certification Scheme (BDCS) before it can be used for UIDAI. The certificates are valid for 3 years, after which products must be recertified. Compliance to USB-IF specifications is a key requirement.

International brands and major contract manufacturers have the resources to conduct testing and provide BDCS certification. However, many OEMs in global production centers cannot provide the initial certification or arrange for recertification, which limits the variety of products that systems integrators can offer customers in India.

"As a USB-IF Authorized Independent Test Lab for USB 3.2 and USB 2.0, GRL's Bangalore facility helps customers' products achieve USB-IF certification or re-certification quickly and reliably in-country, without the cost or delay of having to send them overseas. It opens up a host of sourcing possibilities, which is excellent news for providers developing tenders, and even better for their public sector customers who can benefit from a much wider range of technology choices," said Vamshi Kandalla, Chief Strategy Officer of GRL.

As the world's leading player in testing for all major connectivity and charging standards, GRL works closely with the industry's most important international standards alliances. It provides Official Compliance Testing for USB, HDMI, DP, TBT and Independent Testing, Pre-Compliance and Custom Testing for PCI Express, IEEE 802.3, DDR, MIPI and many other interface testing standards.



GRL's global lab network also supports other regulatory compliance and global market access requirements, including international approvals for wired and wireless products. "This broad local and international footprint, combined with market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities and an intense focus on quality and customer service excellence makes GRL the one-stop solution partner for any electronics testing needs - in India or around the world," said Holger Kunz, President - Worldwide Services.

The world's leading Engineering Services and Test Automation Solutions firm for connectivity and charging, GRL helps engineers solve tough design and validation challenges. GRL began in 2010 with a vision to provide affordable test services to help hardware developers implement digital interface technologies as they become faster, more complex, and more challenging to test. Today, GRL has worked with hundreds of companies supporting the adoption of new and emerging technologies from our worldwide test facilities and R&D centers. GRL's combination of market-leading technical expertise, broad capabilities across connectivity and charging technologies, and intense focus on quality and customer service excellence has led to rapid growth and recognition as the "go-to" expert.

CONTACT: Jolies Tan, Email: joliestan@graniteriverlabs.com, Tel: +65 93251292

