GroCurv and Extramarks enter into agreement to enable Self-Serve Procurement for marketing services

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GroCurv.com announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Extramarks, India's most trusted EdTech giant in the industry.

The company will be adopting GroCurv's innovative "Scope to Work" Platform for sourcing and procurement of marketing services.

Extramarks has always believed in using technology to strengthen its own business as it does the consumer experience in education. Extramarks looked at various collaboration and services procurement platforms before selecting GroCurv. With GroCurv's Platform, the Marketing team of Extramarks will be able to scope projects in 15 minutes and match their unique requirements to the best suppliers around the country.



The decision is attributed to GroCurv's easy-to-use technology, the largest selection of curated agencies, and the accuracy of its matchmaking algorithm. Since 2019, GroCurv has supported over 1500 clients, including large enterprises such as Coca Cola, SSF Plastics, TATA Group, DOLE International and others.

Arpit Agarwal, Vice President - Marketing, Extramarks, said, "Through our association with GroCurv, we want to leverage technology to ensure quick agency selections, competitive bidding and close monitoring of the work delivered by the agencies. We are confident of the team's ability to service our expanding marketing requirements."

Vipul Gupta, Co-founder and Director, GroCurv, said, "We are thrilled that an industry leader and a gamechanger in the digital learning space has chosen us to partner and support their growth ambitions. We look forward to improving our algorithms and our agency options to ensure our esteemed clients experience Quick, Transparent and Reliable services procurement."

