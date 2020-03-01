Gross GST collection in February at Rs 1,05,366 crore : Finance Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in the month of February this year has been pegged at Rs 1,05,366 crore, said Finance Ministry.

Out of the total GST collection, Central GST is Rs 20,569 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 27,348 crore, and Integrated GST (IGST) is Rs 48,503 crore.

According to the Union Finance Ministry, the GST revenues during the month of February 2020 from domestic transactions has shown a growth of 12 per cent over the revenue during February last year.

Taking into account the GST collected from import of goods, the total revenue during February 2020 has increased by 8 per cent in comparison to the revenue during February 2019. During this month, the GST on import of goods has shown a negative growth of 2 per cent as compared to February 2019.

The press note released by the Ministry read that the total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of January up to February 29, 2020, is 83 lakh.

Speaking about settlements the press note added, "The government has settled Rs 22,586 crore to CGST and Rs 16,553 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the central government and the state governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2020 is Rs 43,155 crore for CGST and Rs 43,901 crore for the SGST." (ANI)