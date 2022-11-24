GroTechMinds wins the Indian Trade Award for Business Excellence in Online Learning Platform

New Delhi (India), November 24 (ANI/PNN): When the entire world moved a step closer towards online education, GroTechMinds did not keep itself back; instead, it stood first in the race and structured something innovative and exclusive.

Which resulted in making it win India Trade Award 2022 for the Business Excellence in Online Learning Platform category.

GroTechMinds has been awarded the India Trade Award 2022 for Business Excellence in an Online Learning Platform. GroTechMinds is a leading technical education platform, providing training and courses in Software Testing, Software Development, Databases, Analytics and Cloud Technologies, and many other technical courses.

GroTechMinds aims to educate technical aspirants to gain knowledge, develop skills, and build a successful career in technology. Based out of the Silicon City of India, Bangalore, GroTechMinds Software Private Limited is catering to thousands of Technology Learners across the continents. With the help of industry veterans and constantly learning market demand, GroTechMinds is building an industry-ready workforce for the IT world.

Their journey started with a YouTube channel, SoftwareTestingByMKT. They got an excellent response through videos, and many students began contacting them to learn about various Software related courses; finally, they emerged as GroTechMinds and made their mark in Online Education and Tech Domain.

Business Excellence Award is given to the ones who have outstanding practices in managing the organisation and achieving results, all based on a set of fundamental concepts or values.





They received this recognition because of their dedication and commitment to providing quality education and enabling students to reach their potential in technology. This award recognizes its commitment to providing quality education and empowering students to grow and succeed in their chosen fields.

GroTechMinds leads in the educational sector because of its exclusive features like- Online / Offline Technical Courses, 100% Money Back Guarantee, Interview Preparation, Practical Workshops, Job Alerts / Placement Assistance, Resume Preparation, HR Interviews, MockSessions, IOS/Android Apps, Recorded Videos, and ISO Certified Certificates. They understood well the need of the hour and catered to the same.

They train & help students/aspirants in building a career. They also provide rigorous online & offline training in disciplines such as Manual Testing, Automation Testing, Databases (SQL), Core Java, Application Program Interface, and Software Development(Front end & Back end).

They have managed to get their students placed in top MNCs like Infosys, Accenture, and Google and successful startups with their extensive curriculum and training in tech-related education. Their students are not only known for having theoretical knowledge, but also they have hands-on experience with the practical knowledge that's required in the field of their work.

The founder, Manish Kumar Tiwari, promises to continue to strive for excellence in everything GroTechMinds does to provide its students with the best possible learning experience with its exclusivity. He also believes GroTechMinds is the perfect platform for Graduate Students, IT Working Professionals, Unemployed Youth, and those looking to upskill in their Career or Salary Growth.

GroTechMinds has conducted over 100+ live classes monthly, 50+ Mock interviews, and trained 1,00,000+. They have not only Indian students but also students from more than 50 countries, such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and various parts of the globe. They have achieved 10,000+ success stories worldwide, along with the business excellence award.

They have a highly skilled and experienced team of teachers from various Technical Domains and Business and Technology teams who work day and night to ensure the right products, services, and features are provided to students in the App, contributing to their success and resulting in them winning the Business Excellence Award in the Online Learning Platform.

