Group Landmark launches an e-commerce facility

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Group Landmark, India's largest premium and luxury automobile dealership chains (operating in 100+ state-of-the-art facilities across 27 cities), has again pushed the envelope in auto retail with its latest offering.

Back in the month of May 2021, Group Landmark launched a revamped version of their website offering an industry-first feature by an auto retailer-an E-commerce facility to help customers evaluate and book the car of their choice from all brands under the Group Landmark umbrella, direct from the website.

The first month saw a remarkable accomplishment of 200 plus bookings from the E-commerce platform on the website, amounting to a double digit % of the total retail booking. And the number is expected to grow in the coming few weeks as the Indian market start to open up steadily.



Commenting on this accomplishment, the Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark, Sanjay Thakker quoted, "Today, the world is fully hybrid-and it's important to be where the customer is. we were already on our way to digitalisation, this industry first deployment comes at an opportune time. And I'm delighted to see Group Landmark set benchmarks for the industry-the results of which we are already seeing in the business."

The E-commerce platform has been built keeping user-friendliness and ease of online booking at the core of the customer experience. Customers can get an expansive view of the model, make and performance of their intended buy and make a hassle-free booking in a few simple steps. The customers can also schedule a Test Drive directly from the e-commerce platform.

This development comes in line with the Groups ambitious goal of Digital Transformation. In the last few months the company has further grown its presence by expanding further with almost all brands they represent (with many others in the pipeline), continuing to maintain Group Landmark's stance as India's largest premium and luxury car dealership.

The company has also recently onboarded a CTO, an industry first, to assist on their of transformation. Group Landmark was recently bestowed with the Business Transformation Leader Award at the Mint TechCircle Business Transformation Awards 2021. This recognition comes as an endorsement to the brand's vision of constantly pushing the boundaries.

