Group Landmark owned Volkswagen dealerships in Gujarat and Delhi NCR delivered 100+ cars on March 30, 2023

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 3 (ANI/PNN): More than 100 Volkswagens were delivered by Group Landmark's Volkswagen dealerships in Gujarat and Delhi NCR on March 30, 2023, setting an incredible milestone. The record-breaking number of cars delivered in a single day was made possible with the help of the dealership's dedicated team. This achievement also solidified Group Landmark's reputation as Volkswagen India's No.1 Dealer Partner.

Group Landmark has been in a partnership with Volkswagen since 2008. The company believes excellent customer service is essential to build relationships and fostering loyalty. Therefore, the team strives to exceed customer expectations in every interaction.

The launch of Taigun & Virtus saw an immense jump in brand's popularity. These cars came loaded with some of the much-anticipated features. Safety comes standard when you buy any Volkswagen. The New Taigun had achieved 5 Stars in Global NCap rating both in adult and child safety. The new Virtus stole the show with more than 11 awards while the Taigun brought home more than 20+ awards. The high-end cars by Volkswagen include the Tiguan which comes equipped with 2 ltr. engine.

With their German-engineered engines, Volkswagen cars are renowned for their build quality, safety, and fun to drive, attributes that can be attributed to their quality construction. Designed for safety, efficiency, and longevity, the engines are configured to deliver long, smooth and enjoyable rides to drivers while providing them with a smooth, enjoyable experience. It has been an exciting few months for Volkswagen as it has seen a tremendous response from corporate clients, entrepreneurs, women professionals, the MSME sector, as well as other segments of the market that make up its client base. Customers have highly regarded their cars' reliability, performance, and cost-effectiveness over the years, making them a popular choice.

Aryaman Thakker, Executive Director of Group Landmark, expressed his thoughts on the achievement: "After 25 years of focusing on quality, Group Landmark has built a strong reputation for excellence in every aspect of the business. By leveraging our partnerships, we provide customers with the finest cars and services, cementing our position as India's premier provider of luxury and premium cars. As a testament to Group Landmark's expansive network and delightful customer experiences, the new milestone of Volkswagen's 100+ car deliveries in a single day exemplifies the brand's success.



He added, "Volkswagen's new brand design is a huge hit with our customers, who appreciate the vibrancy, product range & services. As a result, we are seeing increased sales and customer satisfaction levels. Furthermore, as we celebrate Group Landmark's 25th anniversary, we offer special opportunities so our customers can have the best car-buying experience, which is our top priority."

With the expertise of the staff at Group Landmark's Volkswagen Dealership and the customer-centric approach they adopt, Group Landmark has achieved significant success. VW customers enjoy the benefit of excellent after-sales services. The company has received numerous accolades for its excellent customer experience. Group Landmark Volkswagen has a well-trained team of customer service representatives who are always willing to help customers. They have consistently exceeded their targets by focusing on providing quality service and ensuring that their customers are satisfied with the service they receive. It has resulted in more than 5 lacs of satisfied customer services being provided. The Group Landmark owned Volkswagen dealerships in Gujarat have been accredited with a place in the Asia Book of Records (ABR) and India Book of Records (IBR) for 'maximum single model Volkswagen vehicles sold by a dealer in a single day'.

The Automark Group has a significant footprint in Gujarat and Delhi NCR, allowing them to cater to the needs of their customers. At present, they operate at Ahmedabad S G Highway, Ashram Road, Naroda, Narol, Rajkot, Vadodara, Vapi, Surat, and Navsari as well as Okhla, and Faridabad. However, to make Volkswagen network more accessible to a significant number of customers, the company is soon expanding its footprint to Gandhinagar, Nikol-Valastral Road (Ahmedabad), Jamnagar, Anand, Bharuch, Bardoli and Morbi.

Group Landmark, the largest luxury and premium car dealership network in India, opened its first dealership in 1998 and has, since then, expanded its network to include 115 outlets across eight states, operating showrooms for top-tier brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Honda, Jeep, Renault, and BYD. The company treads beyond your run-of-the-mill automotive dealership to offer customers unparalleled buying experiences from start to finish. The promise of such novel experiences is backed by Group Landmark's robust presence across the automotive retail value chain. This includes myriad services besides sales of new vehicles, such as after-sales service sales of pre-owned passenger vehicles and third-party financial and insurance products.

Learn more about Group Landmark at: www.grouplandmark.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

