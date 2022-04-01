Grow your savings with high FD rates on Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investing a sizeable corpus of money in an excellent financial tool like a fixed deposit over a longer tenor can yield a generous amount at maturity. It can help you grow your idle savings and even beat inflation. Since the payout isn't affected by market movements, you can calculate your expected returns and align your investments as per your financial plan.

Generally, stable instruments tend to yield lower returns than marked linked tools. However, the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is an option that ensures high FD rates and capital security.

Read on to know why Bajaj Finance's online Fixed Deposit is ideal for investors.

Attractive interest rates

The FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance Limited enable investors to grow their money at a higher value. The interest rates go up to 6.80 per cent p.a., with additional rate benefits for senior citizen investors up to 0.25 per cent p.a.

The table below can throw more light on how you can grow your savings by investing in Bajaj Finance FD for different tenors when the investment amount of Rs. 2,00,000.





Flexible tenor and payout option

Based on your financial goals and liquidity requirements, you can choose to invest in tenors ranging from 12 to 60 months. It is a convenient way to streamline your short and long-term goals. Not only are the tenors flexible, but you can also choose the frequency of your payouts. You can choose to receive them in a lump sum at maturity by choosing cumulative FD or on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual basis by investing in a non-cumulative FD.

Easy loan against FD facility

Although you might make long-term plans to invest your money, there might be a sudden requirement for liquid funds in an unforeseen emergency. Bajaj Finance online FD has got that covered; with the loan against FD facility, you can quickly get a loan up to 75 per cent of the value of your FD. A facility like this can save the day without you having to dissolve your investments.

Safety of returns

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL's FAAA rating and ICRA's MAAA rating; both indicate the highest safety standards. It means that your money is in safe hands. You can invest without having to worry about timely returns and payout defaults.

Bajaj Finance FD offers excellent value to investors. You can avail of the benefits of high FD interest rates, flexible tenors, periodic payout options, unique benefits for senior citizens, and enjoy your capital's safety and secured returns. Additionally, you can enjoy all of this from the comfort of your home. Investors can now skip long wait times, lengthy documentation processes, and trips to branches. You can open a Bajaj Finance online FD today and reap the benefits of early planning and adequate savings just in a few clicks.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler, and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

