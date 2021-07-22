Growing popularity of sports management as a career choice

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/ThePRTree): Sports Management professionals are in demand in the ever-expanding global sports industry.

These professionals will be at the forefront of an unprecedented industry growth that has predicted to see a six percent increase in global value to almost £530 billion by the year 2022.

This industry growth is being led by the emergence of E-Sports, Virtual Reality Technology, dynamic nature of sports consumerism and a lot of other factors. The sports industry needs sports management professionals to monitor and manage the industry through this period of growth.

As a result, more and more students are warming up to the profession, with so many opting for a Bachelor's and Master's Degree specialising in Sports Management among other Sports Management qualifications.

What exactly is a Sports Management professional?

Sport is no longer considered a sideshow of global business activity and is now an independent giant industry in its own right. Subsequently, the industry needs to be funneled by experts with a wide range of managerial skills in subjects such as finance, law, analytics, human resources, and many other traditional business competencies but with a specific focus on the diverse dynamics of the sports industry.

Gone are the days of dependence on mainstream business professionals. There is a requirement for industry specialists to fundamentally understand and develop the colossal sports industry.

Sports Management professionals have skill sets that enable them to manage athletes, generate wealth through marketing and sales strategies, and manage staff for national sport organizations and global companies associated with the sport. These varied career opportunities demand specific skill sets. To cater to the demand, many educational institutions are now offering programmes in Sports Management.

Why should students consider Sports Management as a career?



India has a long and significant history in terms of its contribution to the global landscape of sports. However, despite this history and the recent success stories such as the Indian Premier League (cricket), Hockey India League, India Badminton League, Pro Kabaddi League, and the Indian Super League (football), there is still a significant lack of qualified Sports Management professionals within the country.

While Sports Management education around the globe has expanded to reflect the consistent growth within the sports industry, these platforms are not uniformly available throughout India. Arguably, this also creates an opportunity for higher education institutions to develop Sports Management degree programs that provide a professional pathway for Indian nationals into the fastest expanding global industry sector.

It is vital to recognize that the sports sector has changed and now demands competent individuals. Now, is the time for aspirants to actively seek undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Sports Management to be a part of the sunrise sports industry.

Careers in Sports Management provide real opportunities to individuals to make an impact within the community, work with high profile athletes and parlay a passion into a prosperous career, something very few global industry sectors can offer to its workforce.

NASM is an institution committed to nurturing highly professional and skillful individuals in the fast-growing field of Sports Management. One of the finest Sports Management Institutes in India, it seeks to give to the world academically and ethically sound Sports Managers and executives. NASM's endeavour is to instil a passion for excellence within our students. It offers a wide array of educational services and opportunities for students pursuing a career in the field.

Kick start your career in Sports Management with NASM today.

www.nasm.edu.in

NASM is one of the best institutes in India to provide world class programmes in the Business of Sports.

Application for Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes are open for 2021 intake.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

