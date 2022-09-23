Growth Expo Maharashtra- India's leading Franchise and Startup Expo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI/PNN): Growth Expo - India's Leading Franchise, Startup and Business Opportunity Show. Growth Expo is being organized by Growth Consultant Yashesh Shah. Growth Expo is organizing Franchise and business opportunities show in 9 cities of Maharashtra starting from Amravati- Sept 15, Nagpur- Sept 16, Nashik- Sept 18, Aurangabad- Sept 19, Navi Mumbai- Sept 23, Thane - Sept 24, Pune - Sept 25, Kolhapur- Sept 28, Goa - Sept 29.



Companies looking to expand their business through franchise, dealers and distributors must participate in the show. Investors looking to start new business shall visit the show and choose from F&B, Education and Edutech, Health and Wellness, Retail, Fashion, FMCG, etc. Yashesh Shah, Founder of Growth Expo says "Our vision is to grow and empower startups and emerging brands". Growth Expo is being sponsored by Shanti Juniors, UCMAS and Patel's Chappanbhog.

Growth Consultant Yashesh Shah is the passionate franchise consultant working towards for expansion of startups and growing brands. They provide franchise business of food and beverage franchise, education, retail, health and wellness, EV, real estate, dealership and distributorship opportunities. They help companies to create and design business model, franchise and dealer's agreement, distributorship opportunities, franchise expo, strategies, systems analysis and implement them. They have 18 years of experience in doing business through innovative business strategies. Their wide experience in Media, Real Estate and Franchise business will benefit both entrepreneur and investors. Their aim is to create the bridge between investors and brands.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

