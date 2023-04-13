GTF Summit - 2023: Leadership Next: Defying Gravity

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation & Image Planet organized the Business Leadership Summit 2023 & Top 50 Women Icon 2023 event held at Aloft by Marriott on 8th April 2023. This event was divided into two-part Business Leadership Summit & Top 50 Women Icon where 200+ top business leaders and women entrepreneur participate in this event from all over India.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included Gopinath Rao, IEDS: Deputy Director, MSME - DI, Bangalore, Govt. Of India; Dr N. Prabharkaran: Vice - Chairman, Institute Of Defence Scientist & Technologists (IDST), DRDO; Dr P.K. Rajput, Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals; Dr Abhishek Pandey - Director, Charles Walters Council For Innovation and Research; Prof. Dr Parin Somani Director, London Organisation of Skill Development, London, UK; Dr Reenu Yadav: Dean, IES University, Bhopal; Harish Jain, MD, Embiotic Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore; Dr Sharathi Kumaar, Founder GMS Aviation Training Institute

The panel discussions witnessed various expert panelists shared their insights on the business innovation in startups, marketing & challenges in business eco-system. The panelists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic RESILIENCE-How Business Leaders Can Beat The Odds Even in Uncertain Times. The panel members for the discussion included --

R Gopinath Rao, IEDS Deputy Director, MSME DFO, Govt. Of India; Vijetha Shastry , Associate Director at Dexter Capital; Gaurav Sharma, Ex-Accenture | Building@Flexi Analyst | Trusted by BSE-NASDAQ Listed Firms & Profitable Startups; Subhashish Bharuka, Founder & CEO at NuttyFox; Dr Leena Satpute, Program Manager, Fidel Softech Limited, Vice President, Cantonment Sports Club; Aditya S Kapur, Founding Partner Startup Capital Limited.



Our second Panel Discussion was on topic "Women's Leadership Style". The panel members for the discussion included -- Dr Leena Satpute , Program Manager, Fidel Softech Limited , Vice President,Cantonment Sports Club ; Dipti Singhal Cofounder & MD, Healthy Master ; Anshu Sharma , Managing Director ,Achievers IAS Academy ; Pushpalatha M S , Founder & CEO - Stratist Pvt Ltd , Co-Founder & Director - Garbhagudi Group Of Companies, TEDx Speaker ,President - Adhvait India Foundation ; Dr Deepti Verma , Head (Nutrition), VLCC Healthcare Ltd. ; Yukti Kalra , Founder YK REALTY, Co-Founder - Golden Bower Home Curation LLP

Business Leadership Summit - 2023 Winners List:



Dr Kaushal Goyal ; Dr M SAYED NAZEER ; Dr K M Alamgir Kabir ; Law Ninja by Hoctopus ; STEM Cadets Pvt. Ltd ; Abdul Rahaman B ; Aranyakaa Farms ; Arvind Kumar Soni ; Bluelime Healthcare ; Caprics Learning Lab ; Dr Rishabh Verma ; Dr Shubham Mahajan ; Dr C.UMAPATHY ; Dr M.PAVANKALYAN ; Dr Vivek Kumar Pathak ; Ganesh Komma ; Global PCCS Pvt Ltd ; GMS Aviation Training Institute Bangalore ; Good Class EduTech Pvt. Ltd. ; Inventio Movable Homes ; MC ABBAS ; ML360 Educations ; Modtraa Design and Creation Inc. ; Jamson C ; Numismatics Academy (NAC); Q PAY - QAX TECH PRIVATE LIMITED ; R K Reddy Interior Solutions ; Rejolt Edtech ; Rohina I Desai ; SS PROPERTY DEVELOPERS ; Svamitva ; The Prism Club ; Vipin VK ; WINSTONE PROJECTS LLP ; Wonder Phonics ; Amogh Kudatarkar ; Kerala Naturals ; Prakhar Pranjwal, Jalals Biriyani, Dr Roop Chander Krishnamoorthy.



Top 50 Women Icon 2023 Winners List:

Puja Verma ; Shalini Marianathan ; Sheetal Jethy ; Veena Sundaramurthy ; Ambily Shivan ; Ankita Parashar ; Annie Sunil George ; Ar. Pallavi Patil ; Archana Verma ; Chanchala Dayakar ; Chandrika Bharath ; Deepa Jothi ; Divya Shetty ; Dr Deepti Verma ; Dr Divya Kumawat ; Dr Nadia M Vijay ; Dr Arti S Kumbhar ; Dr Leena Satpute ; Dr Vinaya Sawant ; Dr Sanchita Banerjee ; Garima Prashar Sharma ; Juhi Hyder ; Akshaya Lalith Soundar ; Madhavi K Janardhanan Bindu Bala ; Priyanka Singh ; Nidhi Tara ; Pavithramahaadev ; Rajeshwari Aneppanavar ; Rohina I Desai ; Ruchika Gupta ; Safa Shaikh ; Sheenu Arora ; Tanusree Gupta; Tapaswini Ray ; Farida Jalees ; Dr Lopamudra Priyadarshini ; Sony Samal ; Shreeya Kulhara

Enablers for the event included - MSME Govt. Of India, CWSIR, Hello Kids, GMS Aviation Training Institute, Krakki , School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods, NUTRIBS , The Startup Capital , WorldOla , Fit Futures , Vikirana Mother & Child Daycare , Vision High Mental Health Wellness , Shree Siddhi & Nutty Fox

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.imageplanet.co.in.

