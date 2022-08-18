GTF Women Excellence Summit - 2022: Breaking Barriers

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/SRV): Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet organized the GTF Startup Summit - 2022 event held at Aloft by Marriott.

GTF Women Excellence Summit - 2022 is an initiative by Global Triumph Foundation and Image Planet that recognizes and acknowledges the invincible potential of women change makers. It celebrates the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across dimensions and geographical boundaries. It aims to inspire female achievers in present and into the future.

The organisers understand an empowered woman is powerful beyond measures, beautiful beyond description and capable of architecting the world into a better place while inspiring several more. The ceremony underscores the paramount role played by women in society while appreciating their attitudes, initiatives, willpower and perseverance. These are women who have distinguished themselves as prominent citizens, who displayed strong mettle and capability to perform well in any field of endeavour.

Eminent guests and speakers that graced the event included -- Nazneen Banu, IDSE -Director -NGMA, Bengaluru, Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India; Dr PK Rajput - Sr. Vice President, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, India; Dr N.PRABHAKARAN - Former DRDO Scientist, Managing Director, Digifinite Solutions Pvt Ltd.; S. Damodaran, Founder and CEO, Gramalaya, Padmashree Awardee, (By Hon. President of India); and Pritam Kumar Agrawal, Founder & Director- Hellokids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone School, Vice President, Early Childhood Association.



The panel discussion witnessed various expert panellists sharing their insights on women entrepreneurs and their increasing presence in India has significantly influenced the social and economic demographics of the country. The panellists also shared their valuable insights on how aspiring female entrepreneurs can utilize the budding opportunities in the Indian context during the panel discussion on the topic - 'Women Founders: Growth and making a difference to the Entrepreneur Ecosystem in India".

The panel members for the discussion included -- CA Nisha Dhanuka Co-Founder - QINFIN Consulting Pvt Ltd; Dr Iti Samanta - writer, producer, educationalist, entrepreneur, and social worker; Shivi Jain - Program Manager, German Accelerator, Co-Founder-1000+ Entrepreneurs; Sunita Jain - CEO-Hello Kids Chain of Preschools & Riverstone Schools, Founder - School Consultant India; Nitienaa Rao - Co-Founder - Curryosity; Manish Naidu - Founder & CEO - Brainwonders.



Furthermore, the cover page of the upcoming book titled - Inspiring Business Leaders was launched by the dignitaries.



GTF Women Excellence Summit - 2022 Winners List:

Miti Randeri Bakre; Aditi NC; Varuna Anand; Dr Vinaya Sawant; Udaya Chiluveru; Rashmi Joglekar; Swetha Manthena; Meera Bhandari Arora; Pushpalatha M S; Mehjabeen Nadaf Khan; Nithya Ramdass; Saba Parveen; Dr Asha Biju; Dr Kangna Yadav; Barkha Agarwal; Neha Srivastava; Dr Iti Samanta; Ratna Kalluri; Deepa Mahesh; Dr Ami Desai; Dr Sarita Rao; Madhu Mathur; Anusha. S. Murthy; Kauser Khan; Divya Swaminathan; Dr Afrose Farid; Komal Talreja; Smita B. Thorat; Sonali Kakad; A Roopa; Anjali P; Poonam Gaur; Dr Meena; Kanchan S Satpathy; Hebbar Jyoti Mohan; Shalini Balan; Monika Misra; Piyu Sampat; Dr S. Bhuvaneswari, BDS, MDS; Dr H. Sharanya; Dr Sudha Girjappa Bansode; Dr I Rehana Parveen; Jyoti Sidenur; Anamika Tarafdar; Aunkita Nandi; DR V. RAMYA MDS, PHD; Dr Sivaranjani R. MDS; Syeda Nusrath; S. Priyadharshini; Dr Sunira Chandra; Vishakha Patekar; Nitienaa Rao; Christine D'Costa; Gulnaz Parveen; Dr Raina Khatri Tandon; Dr Sunira Chandra; Sonali Gupta; Dr Anusia Rani; Neha Chaturvedi; DR N Gnana Veera Subhashini; and Gowri Sukumar.

Additionally, Pritam Agrawal, Founder and Director, Hello Kids and Riverstone Schools; Monika Jain, Founder, Image Planet; and Amit Jain, Founder, Global Triumph Foundation thanked the winners for their contribution.

Enablers for the event included - Brainwonders, International Vaish Federation, Hello Kids, Faucone Business Solution PVT LTD, CWSIR, DIGIFINITE Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,Stockify Investec Wealth Management Private Limited, ALPINE INC.,Compact Innovation Avenues, Relux Electric Private Limited, School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Little Woods,

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com and www.imageplanet.co.in.

