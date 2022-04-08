Guardian Recognized as India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021

Gurugram (Haryana)[India], April 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), a Fortune 250 company, one of the largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits in the US, has been recognized as 'India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021' - Top 15 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India.

This recognition symbolizes building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that offers well-designed practices for holistic well-being and where colleagues share feedback of experiencing a workplace culture that provides both physical, mental and financial well-being.

Great Place to Work® conducts the only public study in the space of workplace wellness to understand the building blocks of creating a workplace culture that fosters employee health and well-being, thus enabling high performance. The second year of this exclusive study on workplace wellness witnessed exemplary leadership at India Inc. as the country navigated through the tough second wave, followed by the third wave of the pandemic.



The study captures the experience of over 12,000 employees representing the voice of more than 2.4 lac employees. The research is based on a comprehensive and unique framework that provides a benchmark for both the organization and the individual employee. Workplace Wellness IndexTM studies and understands experiences of employees on six key levers that impact physical and psychological safety at the workplace. Well-being IndicatorTM is a short self-assessment that provides an understanding of the fitness, resilience and social indices of the employees and nudges them to take ownership of their own well-being.

"At Guardian, our Purpose is to inspire well-being and that begins with providing our colleagues and their loved ones with benefits and programs that enable a healthier lifestyle. We are honored to receive this recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India," said Dean Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer, Guardian Life.

"We believe well-being of our colleagues, family members and our business partners is critical to building a sustainable, productive and healthy workforce. Over the years, we have established a robust wellness strategy which helps colleagues feel valued, supported and fosters a healthy workplace culture," said Arijit Mukherji, Country Head, Guardian India Operations Private Limited.

