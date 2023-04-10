Guardian recognized as India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), has been recognized as 'India's Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2022' - Top 40 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. This recognition reflects Guardian's High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that supports colleagues' holistic well-being: mind, body, and wallet.

"At Guardian, we believe our people are our greatest assets. And we are committed to optimizing a culture of well-being that helps our colleagues protect what matters most and enables them to bring their best selves to work every day," said Stacey Hoin, Chief Human Resources Officer, Guardian Life.

"We are honored to receive this recognition by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India. Creating a robust colleague experience that fosters well-being and resilience is critical to staying ahead of the curve in today's environment, and we are focused on delivering it every day," said Ajay Jain, Head of Enterprise Operations & Service, and India.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.





In this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 40 organizations among India's Best Workplaces in Health & Wellness 2022 have been recognized. These organizations among other practices, particularly excel both on people practices that they have crafted for their employees and proactively acting on the feedback to create a High Trust Culture.

Guardian India Operations Private Limited is a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian) and provides IT and ITES services, consulting and business solutions to Guardian and its affiliates. In India, we are located in Chennai and Gurugram.

Guardian makes a difference in the lives of people when they need us most. With more than 160 years of stability and fiscal integrity, we are a trusted partner to millions of consumers, helping them prepare and plan for a bright future and recover and thrive in times of unexpected loss. We believe in inspiring well-being across mind, body, and wallet, and in driving value beyond dividends. We invest in our colleagues, are building a progressive and inclusive culture and are helping to uplift communities through thoughtful social and environmental programs. Guardian, which is based in NYC, is a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits, and has received accolades for its culture and service. Our colleagues and financial representatives serve with care and experience, and our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2022 included USD 11 billion in capital and largest dividend of USD 1.26 billion in the company's history. For more information, visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Great Place to Work® Institute is a global management research and consulting firm dedicated towards enabling organizations achieve business objectives by building better workplaces. It is the global authority on High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ for the workplace. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, the institute recognizes the Best Workplaces across the globe. Great Place to Work® Institute works with over 10,000 organizations globally every year to help them assess, change, learn and share.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

