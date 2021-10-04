Guardian recognized as India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Guardian India Operations Private Limited, a subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life), a Fortune 250 company, one of the largest mutual life insurers and a leading provider of employee benefits in the US, has been recognized as 'India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021' - Top 100 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, under the large organizations category.

This recognition symbolizes building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ that offers a workplace where women colleagues thrive, feel empowered, and build camaraderie in an inclusive environment and culture.

More than 700 organizations were evaluated and studied basis Gender Parity in Experience & Representation across levels to arrive at India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021. As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades.



Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place to Work® Institute for assessment, benchmarking and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture.

In India, the research conducted by Great Place to Work® has focused on the level of trust in workplaces, what drives employee experience, and its impact on the business outcomes. The research reveals that there is a clear and direct relationship between employee engagement and company performance, and that best workplaces consistently outperform.

"Inclusion and diversity is an important pillar of our success. We continually invest in and inspire - colleagues to progress into leadership roles and manage increased responsibilities across the organization. We are committed to drive a greater sense of inclusion across Guardian and foster an environment where every colleague feels valued, heard and respected," said Dean Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief of Operations, Guardian Life.

"This recognition is a testimony to the programs and initiatives that helped in building an inclusive workplace in India and symbolizes our commitment to create a culture that focuses on inclusion, learning and innovation," said Ajay Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Guardian India Operations Private Limited.

