Gujarat based Payal Irrigation Pvt Ltd constructs India's largest plant for the manufacturing of agricultural and irrigation plastic products

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/SRV): In India's industrial hub - Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Payal Irrigation Pvt Ltd, a renowned manufacturer of Agricultural and irrigation plastic fittings, inaugurated one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the world on August 14, 2000. The manufacturing facility conceptualises in a 9000-square foot space, demonstrates the industrial and technological excellence of Payal Irrigation in one place. The factory houses 500+ products in all sizes, designs, and finishes, along with 23+ injection moulding machines and the entire innovative range of PVC Ball Valve, Service Saddle, HDPE Ball Valve, Electro Fusion Fittings, Compression Fittings, Repair Saddle, Pipe Connector, and other plastic fitting products.

Payal Irrigation Pvt Ltd's founder, Mansukh Patel, commented on the expansion by saying, "We were eager to open this factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, as it would be a significant manufacturing facility for Payal Irrigation and the nation's plastic fitting sector. India's industrial hub, Ahmedabad, produces more than half of the nation's total plastic fittings product. Additionally, we are introducing the HDPE Pipe Fittings and Electro Fusion series in a variety of designs and sizes up to 6 inches. With exports to more than 25 nations, Payal Irrigation, a company is renowned for its dependability, customer satisfaction, and innovation, has developed a strong brand identity for plastic fittings in agricultural and irrigation facilities."





The three-story factory is designed to serve as a one-stop destination for all of the construction and engineering needs necessary to produce clients' dream projects while also considering the demands of the markets. The factory creates unique products ranging from sizes 2 to 6 inches for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe fittings and upto 8 inches for PVC with extra designs in one location and includes an R&D Centre as well as testing facilities for bringing improvements in the 500+ products with proper management. The newly developed factory will help Payal Irrigation, gain international recognition in addition to domestic markets. The company is presently one of India's major exporters of agricultural and irrigation plastic fittings to over 25 nations.

Mansukh Patel further commented, "Our customers come to us because we can create tailored solutions to meet their demands. To meet the growing demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe products, we continue to invest in our facilities. With this expansion, we have more space to increase fabrication, store supplies, and expand the Payal Irrigation workforce."

