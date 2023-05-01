Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai inaugurates Tikku Condiments' new manufacturing plant & products range in Vapi

Vapi (Gujarat) [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Tikku Condiments, India's leading manufacturer of seasonings, flavoured coffee, and masalas, inaugurated its new manufacturing factory in Vapi today.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Kanubhai Desai, Gujarat's Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister, Umbergaon's MLA and Former Minister of Forest and Tribal Development Minister Ramanlal Patkar, and Tikku's MD and CEO Karan Panchal. The new factory is a significant milestone for the company as it expands its production capabilities and strengthens its position in the industry. At the event, Tikku's new product range-Simpal Organics, consisting of green tea, coffee, and peanut butter was also launched. With the latest technology and world-class facilities, Tikku Condiments is poised to offer high-quality products to its customers and contribute to the growth of the local economy.



"I am delighted to inaugurate Tikku Condiments' new factory in Gujarat. This new facility is a testament to the state's commitment to promoting investment and growth in the sector. I am confident that Tikku Condiments will continue to contribute to the development of the state's economy, and I wish them all the best for their future endeavours," said Kanubhai Desai, Gujarat's Finance, Energy and Petrochemicals Minister.

Spread across 4000 sqft, Tikku Condiments' new factory is a three-storeyed building equipped with advanced technology and modern facilities. With a production capacity of more than 100 kg of products every day, the factory is expected to significantly boost the company's output and cater to the growing demand for its products.





"I am extremely pleased to be a part of the inauguration of Tikku Condiments' new factory. This facility is a significant step towards creating job opportunities for the people of Gujarat. I congratulate Tikku Condiments on this achievement and wish them success in their future projects," said Ramanlal Patkar, Umbergaon's MLA and Former Minister of Forest and Tribal Development minister.

With over 150 products in its catalogue, Tikku Condiments is one of India's top producers of kitchen staples. Tikku provides a wide choice of high-quality condiments to suit various client tastes. They have teamed up with Caerus3 Advisors, and Think-Tank to achieve their future objectives in keeping with their plans for international growth.



"This new facility is a testament to our commitment towards innovation and growth. With latest technology and world-class facilities, we aim to deliver high-quality products to our customers. As part of our expansion plans, we are looking to introduce new products and expand our customer base across India and globally. We are also investing in research and development to offer innovative solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs. In the coming years, we plan to scale up our production capabilities and increase our market share in the food industry," said Karan Panchal, CEO and MD, Tikku Condiments.

