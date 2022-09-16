Gujarat Ion Exchange and Chemicals Limited supplied and commissioned the High Speed Fully Automatic Turnkey Mineral Bottling Project in Ethiopia

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/SRV): GIECL, a leader in mineral water plant and turnkey water projects supplier for 26 years in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, delivered a working model of the unique combination "Fully Automatic Turnkey Mineral Water Bottling Project" with technical innovations and water treatment for facilitating clean water to function in regular conditions at a facility in Ethiopia. The nation's largest Fully Automatic mineral water bottling Project, which was recently designed from GIECL has an 18,000 bottle per hour capacity, is an example of technological and industrial prowess by Gujarat Ion Exchange and Chemicals Limited.

It goes without saying that water is important; a compound of oxygen and hydrogen is a priceless and rare natural gift that is extremely vital to human existence including animals. The water used for drinkable uses shouldn't include unwanted contaminants and so the water accessible from untreated sources like spring and boreholes are typically not clean and not suitable for drinking. Thus, purification is both desired and essential.

As the name suggests, mineral water is filtered water that has been fortified with the proper amounts of minerals that the human body can absorb, such as calcium, iron, magnesium, etc. It can either be acquired naturally or it can be artificially strengthened by combining and treating with mineral salts. The turnkey mineral water bottling line offered through us is produced and packaged in sterile, thoroughly cleansed, and washed bottles under sanitary circumstances and following necessary standards from WHO.



Vyomesh Patel commented "Our facility houses state-of-the-art and complex turnkey water projects for providing clean and safe water. The manufacturing facility is seen as a one-stop shop to satisfy the various requirements of the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, industrial, government, and real estate sectors for the development of their ideal projects, as well as taking into account other criteria for the global markets with relevant certifications. Fully Automatic Mineral Water Bottling Project accommodates Pet Blow Moulding Machine, Rinsing Filling Capping Machine, Labelling Machine, Packaging Machine, Air Compressor, Water Chiller, Cooling Tower, and Control Panel, all of which aid GIECL in further solidifying its position in international markets like those in India, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Yemen, Ghana, Zimbabwe, Dubai, Nepal, Bhutan, Djibouti, Mozambique, South Sudan Burkina Faso, Bangladesh, Niger, Bahrain, Zambia, Benin, Uganda, Mauritania, Sri Lanka and Africa. The firm currently supplies over 25 countries and is one of the biggest manufacturers of Water Treatment plants from India. Being one of the largest producers of water Treatment plants from India, the company till now has delivered up to 35+ turnkey projects."

Managing Director Vyomesh Patel said on the outcome, "We were delighted to offer this bottling project in Ethiopia since it is our motto and essential for GIECL to provide clear drinking water to the nation. We are dominating the international market with exports to more than 25 countries with a reputation for reliability, flexibility, and durability, and established a strong brand identity for Turnkey Projects and Mineral Water Plant. India has recently risen to become the world's top manufacturer of mineral water plants, and numerous industrialized nations have deeply expressed their faith in our projects to meet their expectations and remove dangerous pollutants from the water by employing different specialised machinery. To maximize market benefits even further, the firm is considering a soon-to-be announced unparalleled series of Water Bottling Project in Ethiopia and Wet Vibes Project having purified water generating system with Mixing and Distribution system in Sanand, Gujarat."

