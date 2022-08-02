Gujarat Tourism organises month long 'Megh Malhar Parv 2022' in Saputara starting from July 30 to 30 August 2022

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): The Gujarat Tourism Development Corporation has organised 'Megh Malhar Parv 2022' at Gujarat's only hill station, Saputara.

Month long festival starts from Saturday, July 30, amidst delightful monsoon in the State.

The festival was inaugurated by Honourable Tourism Minister Purnesh Modi. Ceremony was also graced Mangalbhai Gavit - President, District Panchayat - Dang, Honourable MP Dr. KC Patel, Honourable MLA Vijay Patel, Alok Kumar Pander, Managing Director, Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Ltd., Bhavin Pandya - Collector (Dang) and other dignitaries.

Megh Malhar festival will have a wide range of cultural events, entertainment activities and traditional festivities to invite and attract national and international tourists to finest hill station of Gujarat - Saputara.





This annual month-long monsoon festival is expected to keep tourists engaged with a range of competitions like Dahi Handi, Rain Run Marathon, Boat Racing and Nature Treasure Hunt on Janmashthmi. Weekends and public holidays will come live with activities like Dangi dance performances, quiz contest, seminars and competitions like musical, rangoli and photography competitions.

This month-long festival will also have artistic & creative workshops like photography, art painting, bamboo crafting, Warli painting and other events.

In the past two decades, Saputara has witnessed immense popularity as a tourist destination owing to the breath-taking beauty in monsoons. Amongst the major attractions in Saputara the most loved are Governor Hill, Balasinor Dinosaur Museum Eco Point, Rope-way, Shabri Dham, local Dangi dance, Waghai Botnical Garden.

There are a number of options to choose from for nature enthusiasts who want to explore exciting locations in and around Saputara. Trekking and camping can be done at nearby places like Mahal Eco Campsite, Vanil Eco Den and Padam Dungri campsite, while Purna Wildlife Sanctuary and Girmar Waterfalls are excellent destinations to explore the natural beauty.

With the Megh Malhar festival at Saputara, Gujarat celebrates its rich & diverse culture and traditional festivities and host tourists from in and around various countries to offer a perfect getaway into the lap of nature.

