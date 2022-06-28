Gujarat's FMCG giant Gulab Oils recently changed its look; plans nationwide expansion

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI/PNN): Started in 1966 with a single oil mill in Mangrol to crossing 2100 Cr turnover in FY 2021-2022, Gulab Oils has come a long way. Today, the brand has multiple processing units across states and enjoys a healthy market leadership for its flagship, Groundnut Oil. The company also offers a bouquet of edible oils trusted by millions of families.

As a part of its expansion plan, Gulab Oils recently introduced a fresh new look for its entire range of edible oils. This new look is expected to cater to wider consumer groups nationwide. The company is already present in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and aims to expand to 10 states by the end of 2024. To support this growing demand, they have a state-of-art production unit under construction and will be operational by mid-2023. This would lead to a whopping increase in the daily overall production capacity of edible oils from 100 tons to 1000 tons.



Over and above the national expansion, Gulab Group, in the past five years, has launched Gulab Goodness, Rewynd Snacks, and True Story. All these brands primarily focus on providing clean and sustainable food products to health-conscious consumers. To cater to online buyers, they have launched their ecom platform by the name www.shopgulab.com and delivers all the products PAN India. The ever-evolving spirit, honest products and robust management combinedly make Gulab Oils a strong contender to become a household name nationwide.

