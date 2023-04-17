Gulshan Group's Gulshan One29 Mall offers a premium, wholesome experience to visitors

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/GPRC): Real estate developers Gulshan Group recently inaugurated their first-ever shopping mall "Gulshan One29", a premium property at Sector 129 in NOIDA. Spread over an area of 1.8 acres, the mall is strategically located next to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, making it an ideal choice for visitors commuting along the Expressway.

Announcing the inauguration, Deepak Kapoor, Director of Gulshan Group, stated, "We are glad to open our first mall, Gulshan One29, near the Noida Expressway. We are confident that this mall will garner a unique presence in the highly competitive world of real estate. We are hoping to continue our long-term association with the leading brands showcased at Gulshan One29. It will be a combination space featuring facilities for entertainment as well as lifestyle. The multiple services offered on the floors of our mall will ensure that Gulshan One29 enjoys consistently good footfall of visitors."

Noida isn't a stranger to shopping malls or community spaces but it isn't, in any way, close to Gurugram when it comes to world-class facilities. However, with new investment resources pouring in during recent years, Noida is also becoming a favourite space for leading investors and Gulshan One29 is a prime example of this changing scenario.



Gulshan One29 will be home to the Gulshan Corporate Office, which is a rare instance in case of real estate brands. Besides it will be a mixed-use development space with retail options available for food, entertainment, and office spaces as well. Among the major national and international brands displayed at Gulshan One29, the most notable are Geetanjali Studio, Boombox, Mamagoto, Modern Bazaar, Giani's, Burger King, Chaayos, Subway, Heads Up For Tails pet supply store and Dhaba.

In addition, Gulshan One29 is also home to Smaaash, India's famous gaming and entertainment centre that brings together the combined impact of virtual reality, sports, music, and dining. Smaaash was launched in 2012, in Mumbai, and over the years, they have harnessed sports simulation technology and gaming technology to offer unique activities like twilight bowling zone, motor racing, and bike racing simulators.

To sum up, this is an ideal space for visitors of all age groups. So what are you waiting for? Head to Gulshan One29 now!

