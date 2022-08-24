Gurdeep Singh's Netplus Broadband announces new OTT Bundle Plans ahead of the festive season

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the onset of the festive season, Jujhar Group's Netplus Broadband, the internet arm of Fastway transmissions and one of India's prime high-speed broadband services, has announced new OTT Bundle Plans with free OTT subscriptions and an option to opt for Rs199 Pack Offering 14 OTT Subscriptions & Rs 99 Pack Offering 10 OTT Subscriptions.

Advancing towards the most awaited time of the year, the users will now be able to enjoy a host of benefits including unlimited data, voice calling, OTT & Video subscriptions at a highly discounted price.

As per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India will have 500+ million online video subscribers by FY23 and this number is likely to grow with increased smartphone and internet penetration. Going by the current trends, a diversified content portfolio and various pricing plans would help OTT players gain more paid subscribers.



Riding on the trend that is driving market growth, the company has launched basic unlimited plans of Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and Rs. 699 along with entertainment unlimited plans for Rs 999, 1299, 1499, 1599, 2499, 3999, and 8499. The subscriber has the choice to opt for OTT subscriptions as per their choice.

Commenting on the launch, S. Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Jujhar Group, "As an embodiment of our commitment towards our customer this move is a part of our strategy to provide optimum value and delight to our subscribers. This is a value proposition with almost 50 % savings as compared to the market offerings. We have launched one of the most affordable plans for our valued users ahead of the most awaited festive season. Our idea behind this initiative was to provide access to unlimited streaming at highly competitive prices." "It gives us immense pride that Netplus broadband services have been successfully established as one of the fastest-growing in the country," he added.

Netplus Broadband- NetplusBroadband, the ICT - (Information, Communication & Technology) business of Jujhar Group spearheaded by CMD S. Gurdeep Singh. The group has a legacy of over 30 years of business excellence. Jujhar Group of companies operates across verticals - Logistics, Hospitality, Real Estate, Digital entertainment, and next-generation services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

