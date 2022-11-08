Guru Randhawa enthrals audiences at SGT University's Genesis Fest 2022

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): SGT University (Shree Guru Gobind Singh Tricentenary) recently concluded Genesis 2022 cultural fest on an electrifying note with a power-packed performance by renowned singer Guru Randhawa.

Attended by over 740 students from SGT and other institutions, the star-studded festival was organised by the College of Medical Sciences at SGT University, Gurugram on the university grounds.

The 3-day festival opened on the 3rd of November with various events and activities and ended on the 5th with a starry night performance by Randhawa. In addition to the star night, the festival's closing day also hosted the pageant, award ceremony, and closing ceremony, which enthralled the audiences and left them wanting more. The attendees also got a chance to participate in various competitions and events, with the winners being awarded attractive cash prizes and other awards.

During the initial two days of Genesis 2022, a wide range of events took place in segments ranging from singing and solo dancing to photography and tug of war among others. Considering the enthusiasm and excitement that was visible among the attendees, participants, and organisers, it can be indeed said that the latest edition of Genesis Fest ended up being the biggest and most successful so far.

Speaking on the same Dr Reena Nayyar Executive Director SGT Medical & Health Sciences said, "We are delighted with the success of Genesis 2022, the first-ever med fest organised by SGT medical college since its inception. Genesis has been a major attraction for university students across Delhi NCR. We would like to thank all the organisers, participants, and attendees and above all Guru Randhawa for making this event the most memorable and successful one to date."



One of India's leading private educational institutions, SGT University, Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses.

It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skills gap and developing world-class industry professionals. SGT is a research and innovation powerhouse, and home to Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in association with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India.

The University also has a dedicated multi-speciality SGT Hospital with NABL & NABH accreditation. The Hospital serves the local communities around the University and also provides practical exposure to students of medical courses. The University ensures that its focus is on the community, and prides itself on cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships.

Moreover, SGT is known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has also received several awards for its work in higher education, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE.

The University has excellent industry linkages which have resulted in the setting-up of modern laboratories in collaboration with reputed global organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more.

Over time, SGT has carved out a reputation in the academic world by providing a steady stream of highly trained and industry-ready professionals. Additionally, the University has established several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations in alliance with global leaders. These Centres of Excellence help SGT to pursue academic excellence and cutting-edge research work.

